New Jersey-based comedian Jim Breuer is canceling a December show at Montclair's Wellmont Theater due to the theater’s vaccination policy. "I have to stick to my morals,” says Breuer. “I have to stick to what I know is right. As a human to another human. When you have to be forced, bribed, dictated, which is basically what's going on. I will not do a show where they force you, to come out and laugh, the only way you can do that is that you need to get a shot? No, or you gotta go prove, no."

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO