Music

Different, us (Beat Machine Records)

jazziz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinners of the second edition of the Jam The Future, music for a new planet contest – VOLVO and JAZZMI’s project dedicated to young jazz promises – BO!LED are a young quartet that contaminates jazz with the most modern sound of contemporary electronic music, winking at the new UK and Chicago jazz scene, creating unconventional and dynamic textures Born in 2019, the project developed quickly experimenting with new sounds balanced between acoustic and electronic During the summer of 2020, the group recorded their first studio recording project, which will soon see the light of day Theirs is an energetic, fresh.

www.jazziz.com

Punknews.org

Koyo/Anxious (US)

Koyo and Anxious have announced US tour dates for this fall. Koyo released Drive Out East earlier this year and will be touring with Soul Blind this fall. Anxious released New Shapes in 2020. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Emmanuel Abdul-Rahim Ft The Times At Hand Orchestra

Percussionist Emmanuel Abdul Rahim recorded this mix of latin & spiritual jazz in his adopted home of Denmark in 1988. Sought after for the African influenced Kalahari Suite ‘Harlem’ is actually 8 tracks of brilliance that sees the veteran performer lead a local band through their paces. A perfect example of America meets Europe.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, “Moanin’ (Live at Hibiya Public Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1/14/61)”

Blue Note Records will release a previously unheard live recording of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, captures at the Hibiya Public Hall in Tokyo on January 14, 1961, during their first-ever tour of Japan. First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings will be released on November 5 and features one of the band’s all-time great lineups with the legendary drummer Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan on trumpet, Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Bobby Timmons on piano and Jymie Merritt on bass. The announcement of the 2-LP/2-CD release coincides with the release of its first single, a live rendition of The Jazz Messengers’ hit “Moanin’,” penned by Timmons around three years prior to this performance. You can listen to it via the player below and pre-order First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

We Have Ire Original Cast Recording (Ire Records)

Since his arrival in New York in 1999, Cuban saxophonist, percussionist, composer Yosvany Terry has been making a difference in contemporary music. His innovative work, a unique confluence of Cuban roots music and jazz. He recently received the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival Commission for Noches de Parranda and the Harlem Stage commission to write the music for the opera Makandal. His albums include the Grammy Nominated New Throned King, Today’s Opinion, Ancestral Memories, and We Have Iré Original Cast Recording.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Meridian Metaphor (Reykjavík Record Shop)

Icelandic bassist & composer Sigmar Matthiasson’s sound is a blend of hardcore groove and colorful melodies. He graduated from The New School for Jazz in 2016. Sigmar has been an active performer on the Icelandic music scene for several years, in addition he has performed at many international festivals, including London Jazz Festival, Oslo Jazz Festival and Nordic Jazz Festival.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Live and Electric (No label)

The quartet was formed in Helsinki in 2016 and has released three albums: Live and Electric (2021), Svanvik (2019) and Ihantola (2017). Barlast has been said to “play their ethereal and expressive music so magnificently that the in principle challenging fusion of folk music, jazz and improvisation captures the listener” (Onni Rajaniemi, Kansanmusiikki magazine 2/2019).
MUSIC
jazziz.com

“Sunrises Every Night” (Independent)

Pablo Embon is an Argentinian-born, Israeli-based musician, composer and producer. He has released over 20 original albums to date since 2004. All his music is performed, recorded, mixed and produced by himself Amongst the music tracks, there is a multitude of jazz stylings, however he is not a purist when it comes to Jazz: His music is fusion, drawing on indirect influences which include Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Al Di Meola and others. His albums contain also other music styles, such as Alternative, Smooth, Funk, orchestral instrumentals, and solo instruments tracks.
MUSIC
