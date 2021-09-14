CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rediscovered 1931 film Europa to get world premiere in London

By Mark Brown Arts correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGtDe_0bviTO2000
A still from Europa. The film was rediscovered in Germany’s national archives, the Bundesarchiv, in 2019.

A powerful anti-fascist film which was seized by the Nazis and thought to have been lost forever is to receive its world premiere at the London film festival.

The 1931 film Europa, made in Warsaw by surrealist husband and wife Stefan and Franciszka Themerson, has gained mythical status in film history with several attempts to remake or reimagine it.

No one thought a copy still existed until it was rediscovered by chance in Germany’s national archives, the Bundesarchiv, in 2019.

The Commission for Looted Art in Europe negotiated the film’s restitution from the archive on behalf of the Themerson estate. It has been donated to the BFI National Archive and will get its premiere next month.

The UK arts agency LUX also played a part. Its director, Benjamin Cook, said: “This is truly one of the most important film rediscoveries of recent years, a major lost work of the European avant garde and an important affirmation of Stefan and Franciszka Themersons’ important contribution to cinema history.”

The Themersons were Polish artists who met in 1930 and began a lifelong collaboration as writers, publishers and avant-garde film-makers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSWdK_0bviTO2000
Europa’s original 35mm nitrate. Photograph: National Archive BFI

They made Europa in their Warsaw bedroom. Based on Anatol Stern’s 1925 futurist poem of the same name, the couple used collages and photograms – prints made by laying objects on to photographic paper and exposing it to light – to create a film which articulated the sense of horror and moral decline they were witnessing from Poland. It is considered an avant-garde masterpiece.

In 1938 they moved to Paris and when war broke out they deposited a copy of Europa, together with four other films they had made, at the Vitfer film laboratory for safe keeping. All five were seized by the Nazis and thought lost for ever.

The Themersons, who had volunteered for the Polish army, made their way to the UK and established a new life in London.

Europa was gone but not forgotten. In 1983 Stefan made, using surviving stills, a reconstruction of the film with the London Film-Makers Co-op. The couple died in 1988 believing it lost for ever.

The Themerson estate has donated Europa to the BFI national archive where it joins three surviving films made by the Themersons, two of them made in England for the film unit of the Polish government-in-exile.

Ben Roberts, the BFI’s chief executive, said Europa was a major piece of European avant-garde film-making. “We are honoured to be part of this valuable film’s incredible story, by preserving Europa’s original nitrate film in our collection and helping to make this significant piece of anti-fascist work available now and for the future.”

A restoration of the 12-minute film, with a newly commissioned soundtrack, will get its world premiere at the BFI London film festival on 6 October. The festival will run from 6 to 17 October.

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

A Lost Film Thought Destroyed By the Nazis Has Been Rediscovered

[Editor's Note: Header image is our best guess on how the film was recovered.]. A film previously believed to have been destroyed by Nazis and lost forever has been re-discovered. The film is called Europa and according to The Guardian, it's an anti-fascist film that was seized by Nazis and...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
CNET

Long-lost movie seized by Nazis 80 years ago is making a comeback

More than 75 years after the end of World War II, the Nazis have suffered another defeat. The 1931 anti-fascist film Europa, thought to have been destroyed by the Nazi regime, has been rediscovered and restored, and will be shown in October at the London Film Festival. "We are delighted...
MOVIES
First Showing

Chilling Holocaust Doc 'Getting Away with Murder(s)' Official Trailer

"99% of those who carried out the murders in the Holocaust were never prosecuted. Why not?" Guerilla Films in the UK has unveiled a trailer for a provocative new documentary film called Getting Away with Murder(s), the latest from English doc director David Wilkinson. If you think that title is referring to the Holocaust, you're right. That's exactly what it's asking about. Everyone knows about the Nuremberg Trials, and the London Agreement of August 1945. But why were so many of those involved with the Nazis never prosecuted? Discover the profound and distressing untold story of the Holocaust… Being released 75 years to the day of the International Military Tribunal sentencing. This looks like an uncomfortable film to watch because it's going to poke and prod at questions that none of us want to answer, including whether being complicit in something that everyone else is complicit in really makes them worthy of being prosecuted. But why can't we deal with these realities? "I've never met a survivor who has felt that justice has been done."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Bfi National Archive#Film History#National Archives#Nazis#The Bfi National Archive#Lux#European#Polish
lwlies.com

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival line-up has been announced

This year’s LFF programme comprises 39 per cent female and 40 per cent ethnically diverse directors/creators. Following an all-virtual affair in 2020, the BFI London Film Festival will return to its full glory for its 65th edition, welcoming 159 features from around the world to its flagship venue BFI Southbank and the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, as well as select cinemas in London’s West End and 10 satellite venues across the UK.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Three New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Rumi: The Musical, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman, Gets World Premiere in London

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Rumi: The Musical, starring Broadway's Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman, will have its world premiere at the London Coliseum this fall. The new musical, created by Dana Al Fardan and Naaman, is based on a story about the 13th century philosopher and poet Rumi by Evren Sharma. Rumi: The Musical will premiere as a semi-staged concert at the London Coliseum on November 23 and 24. The production comes after the release of their full-length concept album.
THEATER & DANCE
whmp.com

London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

LONDON (AP) — Movies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year. The festival program, announced Tuesday, includes 158 features, down from 225 during its last pre-pandemic edition in 2019. The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NME

‘Succession’ season three to premiere at London Film Festival

Succession season 3 is set to premiere at this year’s London Film Festival. The first few episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s hit HBO show will be screening in London as part of the festival’s Special Presentations strand, it was confirmed today (September 7). The show is set to return to screens in the UK on Sky TV and NOW next month.
MOVIES
shorefire.com

Chance the Rapper’s Concert Film, MAGNIFICENT COLORING WORLD, Premieres Today in the U.K., Canada, and Ireland at Select Theatres

“Chance the Rapper’s ‘Magnificent Coloring World,’ [is] a unique, ultra-cool, visually striking and musically uplifting journey, every inch of it with a pure Chicago vibe. Conceived and written by Chance and directed with cinematic style and a smooth, flowing rhythm by Jake Schreier, ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ is not a filmed concert but a mapped-out, intricately planned concert film, and the difference is striking.”
MOVIES
inavateonthenet.net

Inside The Londoner: The world’s deepest hotel

Sophisticated artwork and a versatile AV system combine to deliver a one-off experience at the world’s first ‘super boutique’ hotel. Reece Webb discovers how comprehensive AV supports the deepest habitable grade commercial building in the world. The Londoner is described as the world’s first ‘super boutique’ hotel, located at the...
HOME & GARDEN
Time Out Global

Londoners think that their city is the most diverse in the world

In a reassuringly uplifting piece of research, the annual Time Out Index survey of world cities has revealed that London tops the poll when it comes to how diverse locals see their hometown as being. An astonishing 88 percent of London respondents in the survey described the capital as ‘diverse’. New York came second in the league table, LA third and Singapore… last.
FOOD & DRINKS
vrfocus.com

BFI Reveals Programme for London Film Festival Expanded

In 2020 for the very first time the BFI London Film Festival introduced an immersive lineup to its programming, under the banner LFF Expanded. Today, the festival has revealed its 2021 selection, a mixture of XR works from artists across the world. LFF Expanded 2021 will feature 18 works across...
MOVIES
theface.com

The London Film Festival lifts-off

“When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go… downtown.”. By happy accident or spooky design, director Edgar Wright has hit upon the perfect theme song for the return of movies and movie-going – and, with it, today’s programme launch for the 65th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Netflix's 'Maya and the Three' Gets North American Premiere at Guadalajara Film Festival

The Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG) will close this October’s rescheduled in-person festival with the first two episodes of Netflix’s animated event series “Maya and the Three” from daytime Emmy-winning director Jorge Gutierrez (“The Book of Life,” “El Tigre”). “Having ‘Maya’ premier at my beloved FICG, in the capital of Mexican...
TV & VIDEOS
eturbonews.com

A Night for and with Movie Stars, a Beautiful World of Films, Venice Style

One section of Venezia 78, the International Film Festival just concluded in Venice, Italy was devoted to enhance the restoration works on classic films as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema in particular to the advantage of young audiences. Last night was a good night...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Branko Tomovic’s VAMPIR to world premiere at Sitges International Film Festival 2021

Branko Tomovic’s directing debut VAMPIR will have its world premiere at the upcoming Sitges International Film Festival – the world’s foremost and one of the most prestigious and important international festivals of fantasy and horror movies. Tomovic’s European vampire folk horror film which also stars Gorica Regodic (Next to Me),...
MOVIES
fox35orlando.com

Seven new ‘Anpanman’ films premiere on Tubi

CHICAGO - You may not have heard of him, but one of the world's most popular superheroes has a pastry for a head. And there's no time like the present to get acquainted with that bread-headed do-gooder. On Sept. 10, Tubi announced the exclusive premiere of seven new films from...
COMICS
Variety

From That Johnny Depp Honor to Genre Films: 7 Takeaways From San Sebastian Film Festival

Last year, September’s San Sebastian worked a minor miracle, staging a safe on-site festival as second-wave COVID-19 built up in Spain. This year, on-site attendance will be up, though travel problems, caution and costs in Latin America, the U.S and Asia will prevent a full attendance. That said, this year’s festival, running Sept. 17-25, will be firing on all cylinders — as a Spanish-language movie emporium, a new talent hub and launchpad for the local Basque industry. Following, seven takes on the most important film event in the Spanish-speaking world: Star Power: Cruz, Banderas, Bardem, Depp, Cotillard, and Chastain? Penelope Cruz and Antonio...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy