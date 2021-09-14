CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairvoyance (Phonolithic)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early summer of 2020 at the height of the pandemic, the young teens Luke Sterling and Noah Denton, began collaborating on a small musical project over the internet. Coming from opposite sides of America, they discovered a connection which resulted in what they believe to be some of their finest work yet, their upcoming record, “Clairvoyance.” The Record is a blend of Rock and Classical forms expressed through Jazz idioms, inspired by a wide variety of artists from Ligeti to The Beatles. Having gained praise from many esteemed artists/organizations, Clairvoyance is a testament to future of music!

