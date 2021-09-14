Remembering the Skymasters (PJO Records)
The Paradox Jazz Orchestra wants to be a valued part in the big band landscape. The majority of the projects will focus on Dutch big band music, both old and new. The line-up of the Paradox Jazz Orchestra is also in line with this mission. On one hand, the jazz orchestra is manned by young talents which ensures a refreshment and rejuvenation of the Dutch jazz orchestra landscape. On the other hand, the orchestra consists of experienced musicians of national and international fame. This combination creates creative synergy: an infectious cross-pollination between experience and youthful energy.www.jazziz.com
