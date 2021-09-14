CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the Skymasters (PJO Records)

jazziz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paradox Jazz Orchestra wants to be a valued part in the big band landscape. The majority of the projects will focus on Dutch big band music, both old and new. The line-up of the Paradox Jazz Orchestra is also in line with this mission. On one hand, the jazz orchestra is manned by young talents which ensures a refreshment and rejuvenation of the Dutch jazz orchestra landscape. On the other hand, the orchestra consists of experienced musicians of national and international fame. This combination creates creative synergy: an infectious cross-pollination between experience and youthful energy.

www.jazziz.com

soultracks.com

R.I.P. jazz and R&B great Leonard "Doc" Gibbs

(September 16, 2021) Tonight we mourn the passing of a musical great. Leonard “Doc” Gibbs has been a mainstay in soul and jazz for a half century, and gathered another audience entirely as the musical director on the Emeril television show, staring chef Emeril Lagasse. Fresh out of the Pennsylvania...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

We Have Ire Original Cast Recording (Ire Records)

Since his arrival in New York in 1999, Cuban saxophonist, percussionist, composer Yosvany Terry has been making a difference in contemporary music. His innovative work, a unique confluence of Cuban roots music and jazz. He recently received the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival Commission for Noches de Parranda and the Harlem Stage commission to write the music for the opera Makandal. His albums include the Grammy Nominated New Throned King, Today’s Opinion, Ancestral Memories, and We Have Iré Original Cast Recording.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, “Moanin’ (Live at Hibiya Public Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1/14/61)”

Blue Note Records will release a previously unheard live recording of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, captures at the Hibiya Public Hall in Tokyo on January 14, 1961, during their first-ever tour of Japan. First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings will be released on November 5 and features one of the band’s all-time great lineups with the legendary drummer Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan on trumpet, Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Bobby Timmons on piano and Jymie Merritt on bass. The announcement of the 2-LP/2-CD release coincides with the release of its first single, a live rendition of The Jazz Messengers’ hit “Moanin’,” penned by Timmons around three years prior to this performance. You can listen to it via the player below and pre-order First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Live From Home (N/A)

The House Trio was formed in December of 2020, and have been Livestreaming on their YouTube weekly since then. They have aired 40 episodes featuring over 300 tunes. 10 of those happen to be Jose’s originals that they decide to record on their debut album, “Live From Home.”. Out Now.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Louis Armstrong, Soul Café, Hiromi & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. “Step Aside” is the title track from a new album by Soul Café, a vibrant fusion ensemble led by guitarist/composer Ed “Mr. Ed” Starrett that has been thrilling audiences in the St. Louis area for more than 20 years. This is a landmark album in their history, as it presents a wholly original program and marks their first full-length outing following Starrett’s decade-long battle with lymphocytic leukemia. “We as a band are stepping aside from what we have done in the past and bringing more of our own compositions and identity to the forefront,” explains Starrett. “We had most of the original tunes completed but we needed the title track to reflect a new direction of our creative flow.” Step Aside is due out on October 15 via Autumn Hill Records.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

“Sunrises Every Night” (Independent)

Pablo Embon is an Argentinian-born, Israeli-based musician, composer and producer. He has released over 20 original albums to date since 2004. All his music is performed, recorded, mixed and produced by himself Amongst the music tracks, there is a multitude of jazz stylings, however he is not a purist when it comes to Jazz: His music is fusion, drawing on indirect influences which include Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Al Di Meola and others. His albums contain also other music styles, such as Alternative, Smooth, Funk, orchestral instrumentals, and solo instruments tracks.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Live and Electric (No label)

The quartet was formed in Helsinki in 2016 and has released three albums: Live and Electric (2021), Svanvik (2019) and Ihantola (2017). Barlast has been said to “play their ethereal and expressive music so magnificently that the in principle challenging fusion of folk music, jazz and improvisation captures the listener” (Onni Rajaniemi, Kansanmusiikki magazine 2/2019).
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Pasquale Grasso, “Solitude” feat. Samara Joy

Last Friday, September 17, Pasquale Grasso released Pasquale Plays Duke via Sony Music Masterworks. The new release finds the guitar virtuoso reinterpreting music by the legendary Duke Ellington. It also introduces Grasso’s working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and features guest vocalists Samara Joy and Sheila Jordan. Joy is also featured on a reimagining of “Solitude,” a popular Ellington composition from 1934 with lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills. You can watch a new video for the song via the player below and order Pasquale Plays Duke HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Emmanuel Abdul-Rahim Ft The Times At Hand Orchestra

Percussionist Emmanuel Abdul Rahim recorded this mix of latin & spiritual jazz in his adopted home of Denmark in 1988. Sought after for the African influenced Kalahari Suite ‘Harlem’ is actually 8 tracks of brilliance that sees the veteran performer lead a local band through their paces. A perfect example of America meets Europe.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Jeff Novotny JAZZPRJKT

The music of modern jazz composer Jeff Novotny is a bold, adventurous mix which defies easy categorization. Styles such as rock, metal, EDM, ska, and world music combine with an overarching jazz character to create a dynamic, modern sound. Jeff studied classical music at the University of Pittsburgh and jazz composition at the University of Massachusetts, where he received a Master of Music (M.M.) degree. He has written and produced music for large and small jazz groups, solo piano, concert band, orchestra, and electronics. A native of Pittsburgh, he is now based in Phoenix.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Just A Dance (WhistleWind)

Garnishing accolades from the likes of Grammy winning artists such as Steve Tyrell and Patty Austin, Al’s impressive collection of award winning songs are on pace to be remembered as significant contemporary standards. Hammerman’s innovative; pop/jazz style evokes both story and emotion. While extremely versatile, much of his music bears...
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton Demands to Be Heard on ‘Remember Her Name’

In 2015, Mickey Guyton debuted with the ballad “Better Than You Left Me,” a moving slice of post-breakup affirmation that became a minor hit. Over the next half-dozen years, her career became stalled by a series of false starts, disappointments, and industry misjudgments in country music, a genre historically walled-off to Black artists — even more so for Black women.  Guyton, 38, changed her course last year, establishing herself as an impossible-to-ignore voice with singles like “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” and “Black Like Me,” declarative statements that insisted on foregrounding, rather than suppressing, the Texas-born singer’s penchant for truth-telling. Both...
MUSIC

