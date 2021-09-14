CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tigers Tame Wolves in Week Three

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

The first road trip of 2021 resulted in the first set back of the year for the Winfield-Mt. Union football team on Friday night when they were humbled by New London 71-18. Both teams traded scores in the first with the Tigers (2-0) holding a slight 14-12 advantage after one and 35-18 at the break. The New London ground attack opened things up in the second half by outscoring WMU 36-0 in the final 24 minutes. The Tigers recorded 401 rushing yards with Boden Pickle and Blaise Porter combining for over 200 yards and five scores combined. The Wolves turned the ball over four times and had 283 yards of total offense. Cam Buffington carried the rock 20 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns while Caleb Giese had the other score on a 14 yard rush. Sullivan Scott had 7.5 tackles on the other side and Abram Edwards registered a fumble.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tame#American Football#Tigers Tame Wolves#New London#Wmu
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Memphis-UTSA Game Slated for 2:30 PM Start on ESPNU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised live nationally on ESPNU, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday. The Memphis Tigers will return to Liberty Bowl...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

‘One dumb, glaring mistake after the next’: Mississippi State comes up short, beats itself against Memphis

MEMPHIS – Will Rogers extended his body, reached his arm out and embraced a grueling hit from a Memphis (3-0) defender in hopes of tying a game Mississippi State (2-1) continuously tried to lose. SEC releases statement regarding Memphis punt return touchdown in win over Mississippi State. As his hand...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kciiradio.com

Bontrager Wins Title, Miller Fourth as Ravens Lead at English Valleys

In a career where she has accomplished so much, there aren’t a lot of firsts left for Hillcrest Academy senior Leah Bontrager. The multi-time state qualifier added another accomplishment to her resume Tuesday, posting her first individual varsity race championship by winning the English Valleys Invitational at Knoll Ridge Golf Course. The Raven senior sped through the course and by the competition en route to the victory with a finishing time of 24:07. After the race she talked about her gameplan and the win. “I had a feeling that today would be my PR for the season because I just want to keep getting better every meet. My goal is to finish top three here, which is what I did last year. I tried my best not to go out too hard. I made sure to stay up with the girls in the front. Down the stretch I was really excited but I wanted to stay focused and push all the way across the finish line. It felt good to accomplish this in my senior year.”
LONE TREE, IA
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Fantasy Football: Don’t Panic on These Three Players Just Yet

Week 2 of the fantasy football season is in the books and overreaction Mondays is still in the air. However, we need to remain calm with our fantasy football players. Some teams might be a desperate 0-2, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok to make rash decision. Imagine thinking about cutting a player that you spent high draft capital on after just two weeks of football. You sound crazy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy