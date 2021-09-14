CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paubox Leads G2 Grid® Fall 2021

By PRNewswire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaubox continues to lead the HIPAA compliant email industry in several categories of the G2 Grid® Fall 2021 Report, including HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, and Email Encryption. Marketing Technology News:Optimizely Announces Opticon21: Digital Experience Leaders to Convene at Global, Virtual Event. Paubox tops all HIPAA compliant...

Growing 6X Year-Over-Year, Plannuh Closes a $4 Million Round to Expand AI-Driven Marketing Leadership Automation Platform

Funds will be used to accelerate growth and launch new product features and integrations. Plannuh, a SaaS company automating core marketing leadership processes including planning, financial management, and optimization of business outcomes, today announced it closed a $4.1 million equity round led by Ripple Ventures. Existing investors Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups and Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund, participated in the round, which comes as Plannuh sees significant growth amid expanded product offerings.
TECHNOLOGY
Wondershare PDFelement—Helping Businesses Thrive through Better PDFs

Wondershare is pleased to share that the features of its popular PDFelement software is now making lives easier for small and medium-sized enterprises. Wondershare is known for its wide range of digital solutions designed to streamline the needs of businesses, increasing efficiency. In addition to PDFelement, the company’s range of products includes Filmora, UniConverter, Recoverit, Dr.Fone, and more. The company also has a popular cloud product named Document Cloud. Amongst Wondershare’s best known brand customers are household names such as, Deloitte, Essar, Hitachi, DBS, and Fujifilm.
SOFTWARE
Workiva Unveils Intuitive Data Prep Capabilities at Amplify Conference that Further Streamline Reporting and Empower Teams

New Seamless Functionality Increases Efficiencies and Harmonizes Data into a Single Reporting Standard. Workiva introduced Data Prep, a new, intuitive data preparation capability within its cloud platform that streamlines compliance reporting and empowers collaboration among financial and operational teams across organizations. Marketing Technology News: The Profit Singularity AI System Expert...
SOFTWARE
Salesforce Launches Health Cloud 2.0, a Connected Platform to Help Deliver Health and Safety from Anywhere

With Health Cloud 2.0, any business or government can bring people together more safely and deliver care from anywhere, helping support the health of employees, customers, and communities. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced Health Cloud 2.0, technology designed to empower businesses and governments to deliver better health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Software#Email Encryption#Optimizely#Hipaa#Secure Email Gateway#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Founder Chief#Canopy Management
IRONSCALES Selected to Join the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program in the AWS Partner Network

IRONSCALES provides AWS customers with email security, awareness training and new product offerings. IRONSCALES, the world’s fastest growing email security company, today announced it has been selected to join the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The ISV Accelerate Program status is awarded to industry leaders who develop innovative technology solutions and who demonstrate a strong commitment to customer service. In addition, the IRONSCALES email security solution is available to all AWS customers today through the AWS Marketplace, allowing for quick installation and a seamless billing experience for IRONSCALES customers running on AWS.
TECHNOLOGY
Eye Tracking Findings Emphasise the Importance of Measuring Attention in Digital Advertising

Data from Userneeds and OMD Denmark shines a light on the importance of high impact formats when it comes to grabbing audience attention. Tech company Adnami has hailed new findings by research company Userneeds and OMD Denmark that lays bare the attention-grabbing power of high impact formats, some of which proved to deliver 45 times more attention than standard display ads.
INTERNET
Zix Delivers Secure Large File Share to Bolster Innovation for Email Encryption Services

Zix Corporation, a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its Secure Large File add on for Zix Email Encryption. The offering allows customers to eliminate the challenge of sending large files securely by facilitating the delivery of any file type up to 100 GB per message, with no storage quotas and no new credentials for recipients.
TECHNOLOGY
AppDirect Survey Finds SMBs Are Accelerating SaaS Adoption, See Greatest ROI Working with a Technology Advisor

New study reveals most SMBs use five or more SaaS applications, while a majority face challenges using new cloud-based solutions. A new study released today by AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, found that more small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are using SaaS than ever before. In fact, the “AppDirect Small Business Software Trends Report 2021” found that 45 percent of SMBs have most or all of their business software based in the cloud, compared to just 24 percent in 2017. At the same time, SMBs are facing more difficulties with their cloud-based applications, such as migration and maintenance issues. To overcome these, an increasing number of SMBs, almost 48 percent, are turning to outside professionals, including technology advisors—such as consultants, channel partners, and telecom agents—and ISP / telecom services providers.
SOFTWARE
Terminus Releases “MOVE,” A Modern Framework For Go-to-Market Strategies

Co-authors Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown launch Terminus’ third book, MOVE, a comprehensive blueprint for companies looking to transform go-to-market. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the release and availability of “MOVE: The 4-Question Go-To-Market Framework.” The new book is a modern framework for companies and GTM leaders looking to transform their go-to-market strategies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Enzoic Launches E-Commerce Channel

Supports customer preference for friction-free purchase, accelerating deployment. Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced the launch of an e-commerce channel. This provides organizations with a simple, friction-free way to deploy the innovative credential screening tools. With 61 percent of breaches stemming from the exploitation of credential data, shoring up password vulnerability is vital for every enterprise spanning small businesses through to large global organizations.
BUSINESS
Insightly Launches New Service Software to Help Businesses Exceed Customer Expectations

New Survey Shows only 6% of Consumers Feel Businesses Exceed Expectations – while 35% of Businesses Think They Do. Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of Insightly Service, the newest addition to the unified suite of customer relationship management applications. Built on Insightly’s platform, Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success.
SOFTWARE
New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

Domino’s, Intuit, and Splunk are running their digital HQ with Salesforce and Slack. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce’s products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working. Marketing...
INTERNET
For busy SMB owners and IT staff, EasyDMARC provides a fast solution to understanding their email security risks

Small and medium business are the targets of 56% of incidents in the US. EasyDMARC’s domain scanner shows business owners how secure their email ecosystem is. While cyberattacks surge in 2021, a recent study highlights that American small and medium business (SMB) owners remain overconfident about cyber threats. Yet, they are now the prime targets of hackers. For busy SMB owners and IT staff, EasyDMARC provides a fast solution to understanding their email security risks.
INTERNET
Splunk Ranks No. 1 in ITOA Market Share for Seventh Consecutive Year

Splunk Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, announced it was ranked No. 1 in IDC’s Worldwide IT Operations Analytics Software Market Shares, 2020.* This is the seventh year in a row Splunk topped the annual list, with company revenue in IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) driven by increased expansion in Splunk’s log management and analytics capabilities. Splunk IT offerings include Splunk IT Essentials, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) and Splunk On-Call. Download the IDC Worldwide ITOA Software Market Shares, 2020 on the Splunk website.
SOFTWARE
Litmus Announces Adobe Journey Optimizer Integration Streamlining Email Production, Testing

Integration enables seamless collaboration and real-time customer engagement insights ensuring email campaign success. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces its integration with Adobe Journey Optimizer. The Adobe Experience Cloud application, built natively on Adobe Experience Platform, is a B2C-focused omnichannel marketing tool for orchestrating and delivering personalized, connected customer experiences.
SOFTWARE
UREEQA Announces New Qards Campaign, Staking Pools and Tier Structure

Beneficial opportunities for URQA tokenholders and loyal members of the UREEQA community. UREEQA, a blockchain platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, today announced several exciting new programs that are designed to generate considerable returns and benefits for the budding platform’s community members, as well as a substantial bump in the URQA token.
GAMBLING
Infinite Blue Unveils Product Enhancements for Mass Communications Solution

Sendigo enables business continuity/disaster recovery teams to go from planning to notifying, with just two clicks. Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, has enhanced its mass communication solution, Sendigo. Built within BC in the Cloud, Sendigo offers the only seamless BC/DR and mass notification solution in a single product environment for companies needing to prepare, plan, and respond to threats that impact their organizations.
SOFTWARE
PiiQ Media Makes API Accessible to Customers for More Actionable Data

Company Also Adds Features and a Social Platform to Serve Customers’ Evolving Needs. PiiQ Media, the social media threat intelligence and risk analytics company, announced today that in response to customer requests, the company has made its API available to customers and added new features to its products that make them more accessible and actionable.
SOFTWARE
People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services capability for organizations looking to increase efficiency through enterprise automation software. Through this partnership, PTG now offers the UiPath industry-leading automation platform along with proactive, ongoing service and support to fuel digital transformation efforts for its customers around the world.
BUSINESS
Ping Identity Survey Finds Greater Appetite for Password Alternatives That Make Login Easy and Prioritize Privacy

The global transformation of daily life has changed how people everywhere interact with brands. With experiences increasingly online, consumers are less tolerant of frustration and will abandon a brand if they aren’t able to balance convenience and privacy, according to a new survey from Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise.
TECHNOLOGY

