CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

White House welcomes inflation data, still concerned about U.S. housing prices

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVOO_0bviRIWO00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday welcomed data showing that consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August as evidence that inflation would be transitory, citing a drop in auto prices and a deceleration in food price increases.

“The story from today’s data is that monthly price increases continue to moderate,” a White House official said, speaking on condition on anonymity. “Today’s report showed core inflation below expectations and decelerating this month compared to the last two months – from 0.9% and 0.3% to just 0.1%.”

The official said the current economic recovery after last year’s COVID-19 downturn could still deliver surprises, but the overall trajectory was positive.

“We’re in an unprecedented recovery, so there are going to be ups and downs,” the official said. “But the broader trend supports what we believe – and what’s been echoed by everyone from the Federal Reserve to the markets, and private-sector forecasters – that inflation is transitory as we recover from the pandemic.”

The Labor Department on Tuesday said its Consumer Price Index here excluding the volatile food and energy components edged up 0.1% last month. That was the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July.

A source familiar with the White House’s thinking said the CPI data and a deceleration in month-to-month numbers for 87% of costs - outside of autos and pandemic-related services – in recent months were “pretty encouraging.”

But the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department remain deeply concerned about the rising cost of owner-occupied housing, and any ripple effect on rents and overall inflation.

Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would receive from renting a home, increased 0.3% in August, rising by the same margin for the fourth straight month.

Expanding the supply of affordable housing was critical to addressing the longer-term issue, the official said, underscoring the importance of $332 billion in affordable housing measures included in a $3.5 trillion package of legislation being considered by Congress.

“In order to have a housing market in the U.S. that’s going to provide affordable housing, that’s going to take some of the pricing pressure out of the housing market, we need to invest in housing supply,” the official said.

“Making a historic commitment to expanding housing supply across the country is going to make a huge difference for working families and households everywhere.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plans to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed opens policy meeting as markets awaits taper signal

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.
BUSINESS
Daily Iberian

Global economic group raises concerns about U.S. inflation, economy

(The Center Square) – A major international economic forecasting group has now lowered its optimism about a U.S. rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Tuesday released its Economic Outlook, a “twice-yearly analysis of the major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Business
White House, TN
Business
Tacoma News Tribune

White House announces another extension of U.S. border closure with Canada

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates. To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here. The United States will extend its border closure with Canada to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic another month, the White House announced Monday, Sept. 20. White House Response...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The White House's healthcare price transparency opportunity

How can the new White House Competition Council, which met for the first time last Friday, actually make a difference in the lives of ordinary consumers?. The answer: by focusing its efforts on the one major economic sector that desperately needs competitive upgrades — healthcare. The Competition Council, whose members include Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, stems from President Joe Biden's July executive order to increase economic competitiveness and reduce consumer prices.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#The White House#Congress
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,798/oz - technicals. * U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper stimulus measures meant to aid economic recovery from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Effingham Radio

White House: Delta Still Driving Surge Of New COVID Cases

The dangerous Delta variant is still driving the surge of new COVID cases across the U.S. That’s according to White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients [[ ZYE-entz ]]. He said the outbreak remains a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Zients stressed vaccines are safe, effective and readily available. Zients praised President Biden’s new strategy to get more people vaccinated. The plan includes broad new vaccination mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC7 Chicago

As meat prices rise, White House promises action

NEW YORK -- Rising meat prices are prompting the White House to take action. Groceries prices are up nearly three percent in the last year, with beef and pork up more than ten percent, ABC News reports. At a briefing Wednesday, White House officials took aim at the big meat...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
kfgo.com

House prices a persistent pressure on euro zone inflation, ECB study shows

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – House prices, now excluded from euro zone inflation data, would have persistently raised consumer prices in recent years, a study published by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday, highlighting policymakers’ unease with the current indicator. Once corrected for housing costs, euro zone inflation would have hit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue, White House says

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will continue to argue that the U.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue and push Republicans and Democrats to vote to raise it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to approve...
POTUS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy