5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 September 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Market Your MSP: Channel Marketing Tips and Best Practices

Managed and other IT services providers who want to differentiate themselves from an increasingly crowded field need to find new ways to engage and entice prospective buyers. For MSPs looking to up their marketing game, social media is a critical element of any marketing program. Whether you’re an MSP just getting started, or a seasoned pro looking to optimize current marketing efforts, here are some channel and distributor marketing tips and best practices from to help expand your customer base and reach new audiences.
10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 17 September 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 9. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more. 9. MSPs Partner Community Rises on the...
Box Announces Emerging Partners Program

Box, Inc., the leading Content Cloud, today announced the Box Emerging Partners Program, an initiative to support high-growth, enterprise software companies. To kick off the program, the participating organizations will be launching five new Box integrations to transform productivity and create seamless solutions to power work from anywhere. Marketing Technology...
ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
Cloud Backup’s Dominant Investor: Insight Partners Strikes Again

Cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) startup Rewind has raised $65 million in Series B funding, led by Insight Partners. The venture capital arm of Atlassian, a major IT service management (ITSM) software company, also participated in the round. Rewind’s valuation was not revealed in the funding announcement. The Insight...
Ecom Express launches delivery partner program

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir):Ecom Express, a new-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced the launch of its Delivery Partner Program called Ecom Sanjeev Program (ESP) aimed at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can work in flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering e-commerce packages to customers.
Veriff Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program

Veriff’s participation brings an AI-powered identity verification platform to the Visa network. Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, announced that it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect to provide both fintechs and traditional issuers with a fully automated, AI-powered identity verification platform. By participating in the program, Veriff will offer bespoke identity verification experience to Visa’s expansive network of issuing clients, helping to stop fraud attempts and bad actors in their tracks through the use of its AI-powered online IDV solution.
Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, announced a new agreement with N-able, a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution. This partnership with N-able strengthens...
Celebrating Channel Success at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2021

Hot off the heels of Zoomtopia 2021, our two-day annual user conference, we’re excited to gather our channel partners around the world for an exclusive third day of learning at Zoomtopia Partner Connect. Our channel partners play a valuable role in helping to drive adoption of the Zoom platform while...
Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 Live Blog: Day One Partner News

Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 runs this week as a virtual event and in-person conference (by invitation only) across multiple locations worldwide. So what’s in store for Salesforce partners and customers worldwide? The short answer involves workflow automation, data protection, cybersecurity, M&A and more. Track this live blog now through September 24...
Adnet Technologies

This is technology M&A deal number 568 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Adnet is located in the greater Hartford, Connecticut area and New York’s capital region. The company provides security, cloud, and managed IT services. About...
TD Synnex Expands Security Automation Partnerships

TD Synnex — formed from the recent Tech Data-Synnex merger — has announced multiple partnerships that may allow MSPs and VARs to further automate security management for end-customers. Among three recent moves to note:. 1. TD Synnex, IBM Security and McAfee Enterprise: McAfee Enterprise and IBM Security together have developed...
#Cloud Services#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Management#Channel Partner Program#Msp News Updates#Seo#Datto Continuity#Msp360#Vp#Tata Sons#Bloomberg#Tata Consultancy Services#Cdc#Reuters#Msps#Mssps#Csp#Sec#Smb Saas Automation
NinjaRMM Grows Into Full-Blown MSP Software Platform; Unveils Ticketing Software

Amid heavy M&A activity in the MSP software market, NinjaRMM has preferred to grow and expand organically. And the strategy appears to be paying major dividends. Initially a provider of RMM (remote monitoring and management) software for MSPs, NinjaRMM expanded into cloud-based backup and disaster recovery software in 2020, and is now preparing Ninja Ticketing for MSPs and IT support help desks.
Leading Cybersecurity Provider BIO-key Partners with Intelisys, Expanding Channel Alliance Partner Program and Market Reach

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions integrated with Identity-BoundBiometrics and cybersecurity for enterprises and consumers. The company maintains a Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program as a means to collaborate with other firms to deliver solutions, integrate technology, develop state-of-the-art cybersecurity...
Cybersecurity Startup SaaS Alerts Opens Funding Round to MSPs

SaaS Alerts has embarked on a new funding round that allows MSPs to invest in the cybersecurity startup. Indeed, SaaS Alerts plans to raise $3 million in new funding. The round welcomes a combined $500,000 from MSP industry members — including owners and employees — who are accredited angel investors.
Aryaka Names Craig Patterson Channel Chief

Managed SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) provider Aryaka has hired Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) veteran Craig Patterson as channel chief and vice president of sales, Americas. Patterson now leads strategy for sales and revenue within Aryaka’s channel partner program. That includes go-to-market strategies within the agent, resell and...
ListenFirst Named As Member Of The Twitter Official Partner Program

Entrance into the exclusive program confirms ListenFirst as one of the best tools for brands to get more value out of Twitter. ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced it has been added to the Twitter Official Partner Program (TOPP). Partnership in the invite only TOPP program is reserved for companies that have a proven track record of customer success in using Twitter’s Developer Platform to provide brands with outstanding products.
Thirdera Acquires ServiceNow Partner Appoxio, Launches New Business Unit

Professional services and integrations provider Thirdera, backed by private equity firm Sunstone Partners, has acquired ServiceNow partner and UX/UI design agency Appoxio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 575 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals...
SMBs Turning to Channel Partners, Consultants for SaaS Help

Almost half of SMBs are getting their business software via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, according to a new study from AppDirect. And 48% of SMBs are getting help with cloud-based software from consultants, channel partners and service providers, the survey found. The survey, commissioned by AppDirect and conducted by Wakefield...
Upstack Acquires idea! Communications Group and MOC4

Upstack has acquired two more technology companies — the latest in a string of deals from the private equity-backed IT advisory firm. Financial details of the acquisitions were not disclosed. The latest acquisitions involve idea! Communications Group and MOC4 — a network and IT consulting firm, and a technology advisory...
