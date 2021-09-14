Valiant Eagle, Inc.’s (OTC: PSRU) Fungy Marketplace Announces Groundbreaking NFT Content Agreement with Cinevision Global

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO