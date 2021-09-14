CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Valiant Eagle, Inc.’s (OTC: PSRU) Fungy Marketplace Announces Groundbreaking NFT Content Agreement with Cinevision Global

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinevision’s film library of over 2,000 titles featuring major A-list Stars now available to Valiant Eagle for NFT Content Development. Valiant Eagle, Inc. is excited to provide this major update to shareholders. In what appears to be possibly the largest NFT source to date, Cinevision Global has signed a letter of intent to allow Valiant Eagle’s NFT marketplace, Fungy, to sell Cinevision’s film and television catalog of over 2,000 titles. The Cinevision Global LOI comes as Fungy’s NFT marketplace looks to launch within the next few weeks.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Doxim Acquires Georgia-Based Multichannel Solutions Provider, Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI)

Acquisition will further extend Doxim’s document composition and fulfilment expertise in healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Doxim®, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has acquired Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a leading provider of high visibility customer documents in the healthcare, insurance and financial services sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Enzoic Launches E-Commerce Channel

Supports customer preference for friction-free purchase, accelerating deployment. Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced the launch of an e-commerce channel. This provides organizations with a simple, friction-free way to deploy the innovative credential screening tools. With 61 percent of breaches stemming from the exploitation of credential data, shoring up password vulnerability is vital for every enterprise spanning small businesses through to large global organizations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tappx Acquires PlayOn Content to Boost Publisher Video Strategies

Tappx, a leading AdTech company powering advertising solutions for mobile, desktop, and OTT/CTV, today announces that it has acquired PlayOn Content, a fast-growth video generation and monetization platform. The acquisition will create a platform for global publishers which can generate, display and contextually monetize video content. Marketing Technology News: Mediant...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

33Across Appoints Ad Tech Veteran Matt Gillis to Board of Directors

33Across, the first programmatic publisher platform to solve for addressability integrated across 800,000 publishers, announced that Matt Gillis, a seasoned technology executive who led several of today’s leading publisher technology companies, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Gillis will help advise the 33Across board and leadership team with the company’s publisher technology growth strategies across display, mobile, app, and connected TV.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Xavier Mitchell
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Morgan Fairchild
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Charles Bronson
martechseries.com

Jumio Appoints Jennifer N. Harris to Board of Directors

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the appointment of Jennifer N. Harris to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Paul Ross, VP of Marketing at Affinity. “Her stewardship role will further strengthen our ability to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veritonic Appoints Audio and Media Tech Veteran Korri Kolesa as Chief Revenue Officer

Today, leading audio analytics platform Veritonic announced the appointment of audio and media tech veteran Korri Kolesa to the company’s newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Marketing Technology News: Hearst Television Launches “Very Local” App…. “I look forward to growing Veritonic’s revenue—and helping empower our customers to do the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sendinblue Acquires Three Companies for $47 Million to Expand E-Commerce Offerings for SMBs

The Digital Marketing Platform Announces the Acquisitions of Chatbot Tool, Chatra; Analytics Solution, Metrilo; and Push Notification Tool, PushOwl. Sendinblue, the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform, today announced its acquisition of three e-commerce marketing companies for more than $47 million: Chatra, Metrilo, and Shopify’s top application for push notifications, PushOwl. The move comes 11 months following its $160 million Series B funding round to drive product expansion and increase growth in the North American market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cogniac Named a Rockwell Automation Technology Partner

Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis software, announced that it has joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™. Marketing Technology News: Cogniac Joins NVIDIA Inception Program. The inclusion of Cogniac as a member of the Technology Partner program within the Rockwell...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Valiant Eagle Inc#Psru Rrb#Valiant Eagle#The Cinevision Global Loi#Marketing Technology News#Cinevision Global#Visa#Cnbc#Infocore
martechseries.com

CreatorIQ Expands Its Leadership Position With Acquisition of #1 Influencer Marketing Analytics Platform Tribe Dynamics

Combination of Industry-Leading Performance Management And Analytics Solutions Creates The Definitive Platform Leader for the Creator Economy. Influencer marketing platform, CreatorIQ — the most trusted partner advancing the creator economy for brands like AB InBev, Disney, Sephora, and Unilever — announced the acquisition of the #1 influencer marketing analytics platform, Tribe Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Angelina Beitia Joins Drips as Executive Vice President of Client Success

Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced Angelina Beitia has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Client Success. In this role, Angelina will lead the team that ensures Drips’ clients get the most value out of its AI-powered platform throughout their client journey. This will ultimately drive Drips’ client retention, expansion and overall revenue.
BUSINESS
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Business
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022. “COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Jean Smart introduces ‘courageous’ son Forrest at Emmys 2021

Jean Smart is one proud mama. The 70-year-old actress introduced her son Forrest at the 2021 Emmy Awards as they walked the red carpet together Sunday. She later thanked Forrest, 13, and her older son, Connor, while accepting the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks.”
CELEBRITIES
martechseries.com

Simpli.fi Launches CTV Retargeting, Extending Its Performance CTV Product Suite

New Capability Enables Advertisers to Retarget CTV Users with Automated Process. Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced today an enhancement of its Performance CTV offering with the addition of CTV Retargeting. With this new capability, advertisers can sequentially retarget users who were previously served a CTV impression with a variety of ad types, driving higher performance at a lower average cost.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Heap Announces Appointment of Steve Love as Chief Financial Officer

Love Brings 25+ Years of Experience as the Company Expands Leadership to Continue Accelerating Growth. Heap, the leading Digital Insights platform, today announced the appointment of Steve Love as Chief Financial Officer. Love joins two other recent additions to Heap’s C-Suite, new Chief Revenue Officer Sean Andrew and new Chief Customer Officer Ahmed Quadri, in Heap’s continued progress building a best-in-class go-to-market team and accelerating the significant momentum Heap established over the past year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Terminus Releases “MOVE,” A Modern Framework For Go-to-Market Strategies

Co-authors Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown launch Terminus’ third book, MOVE, a comprehensive blueprint for companies looking to transform go-to-market. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the release and availability of “MOVE: The 4-Question Go-To-Market Framework.” The new book is a modern framework for companies and GTM leaders looking to transform their go-to-market strategies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
martechseries.com

Forsta Names Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished product executive to spearhead innovation across the newly merged company’s suite of CX insights and research technology products. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision, announced Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer. Bhuta will oversee Forsta’s product development, spearheading innovation and evolving the architecture of the global company’s expansive product suite, which encompasses CX insights, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), qualitative research, quantitative research, data visualization and more.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy