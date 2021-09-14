Valiant Eagle, Inc.’s (OTC: PSRU) Fungy Marketplace Announces Groundbreaking NFT Content Agreement with Cinevision Global
Cinevision’s film library of over 2,000 titles featuring major A-list Stars now available to Valiant Eagle for NFT Content Development. Valiant Eagle, Inc. is excited to provide this major update to shareholders. In what appears to be possibly the largest NFT source to date, Cinevision Global has signed a letter of intent to allow Valiant Eagle’s NFT marketplace, Fungy, to sell Cinevision’s film and television catalog of over 2,000 titles. The Cinevision Global LOI comes as Fungy’s NFT marketplace looks to launch within the next few weeks.martechseries.com
Comments / 0