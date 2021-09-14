CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Ty'Son Williams splits work, totals 94 yards with touchdown

By Josh Levinson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams rushed 9 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, and caught 3 passes for 29 yards on 4 targets, in Monday's Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. What It Means:. Williams scored on an impressive 35-yard run in the second quarter and...

