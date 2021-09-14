Wilton Celebrates Homecoming With Win Over Huskies

In a career where she has accomplished so much, there aren’t a lot of firsts left for Hillcrest Academy senior Leah Bontrager. The multi-time state qualifier added another accomplishment to her resume Tuesday, posting her first individual varsity race championship by winning the English Valleys Invitational at Knoll Ridge Golf Course. The Raven senior sped through the course and by the competition en route to the victory with a finishing time of 24:07. After the race she talked about her gameplan and the win. “I had a feeling that today would be my PR for the season because I just want to keep getting better every meet. My goal is to finish top three here, which is what I did last year. I tried my best not to go out too hard. I made sure to stay up with the girls in the front. Down the stretch I was really excited but I wanted to stay focused and push all the way across the finish line. It felt good to accomplish this in my senior year.”

LONE TREE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO