CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Wilton Celebrates Homecoming With Win Over Huskies

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highland football team fell victim to Wilton Friday as the Beavers Celebrated their homecoming with a 39-14 victory over the Huskies. Wilton methodically pulled away, leading 13-7 after one quarter and 25-14 at the half. They pitched a shut out in the second half, outscoring Highland 14-0 in the second 24 minutes to take the win. The Beavers outgained the Huskies 439 to 187 including 231 to 151 on the ground and 208 to 36 by air.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Miller
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
kciiradio.com

Bontrager Wins Title, Miller Fourth as Ravens Lead at English Valleys

In a career where she has accomplished so much, there aren’t a lot of firsts left for Hillcrest Academy senior Leah Bontrager. The multi-time state qualifier added another accomplishment to her resume Tuesday, posting her first individual varsity race championship by winning the English Valleys Invitational at Knoll Ridge Golf Course. The Raven senior sped through the course and by the competition en route to the victory with a finishing time of 24:07. After the race she talked about her gameplan and the win. “I had a feeling that today would be my PR for the season because I just want to keep getting better every meet. My goal is to finish top three here, which is what I did last year. I tried my best not to go out too hard. I made sure to stay up with the girls in the front. Down the stretch I was really excited but I wanted to stay focused and push all the way across the finish line. It felt good to accomplish this in my senior year.”
LONE TREE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Coach Linked to Latest College Football Vacancy

The headline itself is not breaking news, but every successful football coach's famous last words when getting courted by other teams are along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere". The head coach in Ames has been towing that line and putting his money where his mouth is longer than most do before they, indeed, move on. But will he?
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Crowns 2021 Homecoming King and Queen

Mid-Prairie High School has crowned a king and queen for Homecoming 2021. KCII broadcasted live from Dwight G. Sattler Field in Wellman for the coronation ceremony during Boom Night Wednesday. Olivia Caskey was crowned homecoming queen and Thaddeus Shetler was crowned as king. The court includes Dawsyn Miller, Carmen Sieren, Cana Rediger, Will Cavanagh, Tyler Helmuth and Gunnar Gingerich. Caskey shares her excitement on being named queen and being a part of the homecoming court, “The court for the girls and the guys this year was just so perfect. Anyone could have won and it would have been amazing because we’re all so involved in everything and it would have been perfect no matter what.”
WELLMAN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
kciiradio.com

Huskies Look For Bounce Back Against Knights

The Highland football team will try to get back on the winning track Friday when they welcome the North Cedar Knights to Riverside. Highland is 1-2 on the year, following a loss last Friday to the Wilton Beavers on their homecoming 39-14. Against the Beavers, the Huskies were led by Brenton Bonebrake with 12 carries for 76 yards. Connor Grinstead had a rushing touchdown and Logan Bonebrake caught a score. For the season, Highland is led by Grinstead through the air at 10 of 25 for 269 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite target is Logan Bonebrake with eight catches for 222 yards and three scores. Grinstead is also the leader on the ground with 43 carries for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Grinstead’s 24 tackles are also best on the team.
FOOTBALL
humboldtsports.com

Young Huskies carrying on a winning tradition

The Fortuna boys soccer program will feature a JV team this year, and the Huskies got the new season off to a flying start over the weekend. Fortuna played at Eureka on Saturday, posting a comprehensive 6-0 victory. The Huskies were led by Jesus Herrera and Tone Klobuchar, who each...
SOCCER
sweethomenews.com

Volleyball: Huskies roll to easy win over Gladstone

Sweet Home's volleyball team notched its first win of the season, in its opener, downing Gladstone 3-0 at home Tuesday, Aug. 30. Scores were 25-17, 25-8 and 25-9. The Huskies ran out to an 11-0 lead before easing up and letting the visitors back into the game a bit. "We...
SWEET HOME, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy