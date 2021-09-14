Wilton Celebrates Homecoming With Win Over Huskies
The Highland football team fell victim to Wilton Friday as the Beavers Celebrated their homecoming with a 39-14 victory over the Huskies. Wilton methodically pulled away, leading 13-7 after one quarter and 25-14 at the half. They pitched a shut out in the second half, outscoring Highland 14-0 in the second 24 minutes to take the win. The Beavers outgained the Huskies 439 to 187 including 231 to 151 on the ground and 208 to 36 by air.www.kciiradio.com
