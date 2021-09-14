Ravens Ready for Panthers Tuesday
The Hillcrest Academy volleyball team is back into Southeast Iowa Superconference play Tuesday night when they host the Pekin Panthers in Kalona. The Ravens come into the match with an overall record of 3-14 after an 0-5 weekend at the Wilton tournament where they were beaten by Winfield-Mt. Union, Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Midland and the Beavers. For the year, the Ravens are led by Esther Hughes with 85 kills and 33 blocks. Norah Yoder has a team best 182 assists and Malia Yoder leads the Raven defense with 118 digs.www.kciiradio.com
