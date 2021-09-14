Oliva Rodrigo’s Punk Rock Space Buns Blew Us Away at the Met Gala: How to Get the Look

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 Met Gala Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Good 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, and to say that she served up quite the fashion forward look would be a gross understatement.

Wearing a lace Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a feather-embellished neckline, the 18-year-old singer stayed true to her punk rock flair for fashion. And according to her Instagram Stories, the look was a subtle nod to look that Jerry Hall wore in Paris circa the ‘70s.

The “Brutal” vocalist, who works with stylists Chloe and Chanelle Delgadillo, slayed her accessory game just the same. She paired her look with chunky platform heals and pendant earrings that screamed seventies.

When it came to getting her glam on, Rodrigo tapped the experience of hairstylist Clay Hawkins for a sleek-meets-edgy bun — with a part straight down the center no less — for a look that gave off peak Gen Z vibes.

“For this year’s Met Gala with Olivia Rodrigo, we wanted to keep it clean and chic and let her beauty speak for itself,” Hawkins said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

Olivia Rodrigo getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala. Courtesy Clay Hawkins

To create her style, the mane mastermind kicked things off by brushing her hair with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler and applying a dollop of the Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream.

Fast forward through a little blow-dry action with the Dyson Supersonic and Hawkins whipped out the brand’s Corrale Straightener for a sleek finish.

“Then I coated her glossy hair with Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil and raked it through with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Finisher to smooth,” the stylist explained.

As for the bun of it all? Hawkins created chic knots at the crown of her head and secured them with hair pins, “letting her ends spike out on the sides.” To finish off the look, he sprayed Oribe’s Superfine Hairspray and smoothed the hairline with the brand’s oil.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 Met Gala style. Courtesy Clay Hawkins

When it came to the rest of her beauty look, Rodrigo tapped nail artist Casey Herman for a deep navy mani that was effortless chic. She opted for the shade Abstract After Dark, which is part of the OPI Downtown LA Collection.

The star’s makeup artist stuck with the rocker chic theme for the evening, giving her super thin graphic eyeliner just under her brow bone and inner eyes. Her lips were the perfect pink, her brows were bushy and her complexion was kept on the matter side.

