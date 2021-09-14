CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash (Berkeley, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfN9m_0bviQPYs00
Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash (Berkeley, CA)Nationwide Report

On Monday, authorities released the names of 46-year-old Michael Bernardo, of Hercules, and 28-year-old Keandre Allums, of San Pablo, as the men who lost their lives after being struck by a car on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley on Sunday.

The fatal incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80, west of University Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that the two drivers exited their cars to argue, along with a female passenger riding in one of the vehicles.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash

September 14, 2021

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Berkeley, CA
Accidents
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Pablo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Cars
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hercules, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Nationwide Report

42-year-old James Budnick, 34-year-old Alyxandria McGriff and 64-year-old James Horner dead after a crash (Renton, WA)

Officials identified 42-year-old James Budnick, 34-year-old Alyxandria McGriff and 64-year-old James Horner as the victims who died Saturday after a two-vehicle accident on I-90. As per the initial information, one of the vehicles involved in the head-on accident was going too fast for the wet weather conditions. The vehicle traveling...
RENTON, WA
Nationwide Report

59-year-old Robert A Bishop dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Yakima County (Moxee, WA)

On Monday, a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of 59-year-old Robert A Bishop, approximately 15 miles east of the Moxee city limits. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that Bishop, a Richland resident, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 24 at milepost 22 in a remote stretch of Yakima County. He reportedly had a utility trailer attached to his truck as he went along the highway.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bernardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy