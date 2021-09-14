Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash (Berkeley, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday, authorities released the names of 46-year-old Michael Bernardo, of Hercules, and 28-year-old Keandre Allums, of San Pablo, as the men who lost their lives after being struck by a car on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley on Sunday.

The fatal incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80, west of University Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that the two drivers exited their cars to argue, along with a female passenger riding in one of the vehicles.

September 14, 2021