CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malden, MA

JLL Brokers Sale of 47,915 SF Industrial Property in Malden, Massachusetts

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALDEN, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 47,915-square-foot light industrial property in Malden, located north of Boston. Originally built in 1958, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Enjet Aero, a provider of custom turbine and jet engine components. JLL represented the seller, Eastern Real Estate, in the transaction. Michael Restivo and Jonathon Schneider of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Middlesex Savings Bank on behalf of the buyer, Boston-based Novaya Real Estate Ventures.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Malden, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Jll#Jll Brokers Sale#Sf Industrial Property#Eastern Real Estate#Middlesex Savings Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy