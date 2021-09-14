CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tocilizumab or sarilumab are equally suitable for treatment of COVID-19, new advice says

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTocilizumab or sarilumab are equally suitable to treat adult patients hospitalised with COVID-19, according to the latest advice from health officials. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) rapid guideline on managing COVID-19 currently recommends the use of sarilumab for adults in hospital with COVID-19 if tocilizumab cannot be used or is unavailable.

