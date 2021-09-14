Dayton Moore promoted to club president, J.J. Picollo named general manager

There are now just two weeks left in the season and the Royals don’t have another team vying for the playoffs on their schedule. They get the Indians for seven of their final 13 games and the Twins and Tigers for the other six. There are challenges with all three of those teams, obviously, as the Royals have had about as hard a time as possible with the Indians this year and the Tigers are trending upward. But what I’m curious about is what this team looks like in those games because for the better part of the second half, they’ve been locked into the playoff race with so many games against teams that have been part of the picture. It’s a good opportunity for a young team to get to experience that, even if it’s not with them involved directly. Getting the chance to be a part of that with the high intensity games is a great chance for these guys to see what it’s all about to prepare them for when they’re in these situations, hopefully in the next few years. You’d prefer them be the ones contending, but you take what you can get.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO