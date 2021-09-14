CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dayton Moore promoted to club president, J.J. Picollo named general manager

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss “several items pertaining to the organization.” According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Royals will promote Moore to President of Baseball Operations and will promote longtime assistant J.J. Picollo to General Manager. Picollo was one of Dayton Moore’s first...

www.royalsreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Here’s how JJ Picollo will work under Dayton Moore as Kansas City Royals’ new GM

The buck still stops with Dayton Moore on the baseball operations side of the Kansas City Royals, but effective Tuesday JJ Picollo will have a significantly larger hand in day-to-day operations as he assumes part of Moore’s leadership mantle. The promotions of Moore to president of baseball operations and Picollo...
MLB
chatsports.com

KC Royals: Big change unlikely with Dayton Moore move

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Dayton Moore’s interesting 15-year run as general manager of the KC Royals, one marked by both high praise and heavy criticism, has ended. With his second season as principal owner of the Royals concluding in less than three weeks, and his club just a few hours away from beginning its next-to-last homestand of 2021, John Sherman announced this afternoon two major front office changes impacting Moore’s duties.
MLB
kshb.com

Royals to promote Dayton Moore, JJ Piccolo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 15 seasons as the Kansas City Royals’ general manager, Dayton Moore has been promoted to the role of team president. MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman also broke the news Tuesday that J.J. Picollo, who has served as vice president and assistant general manager since 2015, is now the Royals’ new GM with Moore’s promotion.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Billy Beane
Person
Allard Baird
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
George Mason
Person
Dayton Moore
Hutch Post

Moore now President of Royals, Picollo now GM

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO, John Sherman announced on Tuesday that Dayton Moore has been named President of Baseball Operations and J.J. Picollo has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager. Moore is in his 15th season with the Royals, joining the...
MLB
Royals Review

Lesky’s Notes: Experiencing a playoff race from the outside looking in

There are now just two weeks left in the season and the Royals don’t have another team vying for the playoffs on their schedule. They get the Indians for seven of their final 13 games and the Twins and Tigers for the other six. There are challenges with all three of those teams, obviously, as the Royals have had about as hard a time as possible with the Indians this year and the Tigers are trending upward. But what I’m curious about is what this team looks like in those games because for the better part of the second half, they’ve been locked into the playoff race with so many games against teams that have been part of the picture. It’s a good opportunity for a young team to get to experience that, even if it’s not with them involved directly. Getting the chance to be a part of that with the high intensity games is a great chance for these guys to see what it’s all about to prepare them for when they’re in these situations, hopefully in the next few years. You’d prefer them be the ones contending, but you take what you can get.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Mason University#Royals#Mlb Com#Baseball Operations#Player Development#The Atlanta Braves#Minor League Operations#Yankees#Angels#Phillies#Athletics#The White Sox#Dodgers#Cubs
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy