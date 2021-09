MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old St. Paul man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting that he says was supposed to be a “simple robbery,” according to court documents filed in Ramsey County. Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor faces two felony charges of second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 37-year-old White Bear Lake man. Anthony Pryor (credit: Ramsey County) Complaint Details Shortly after midnight on Aug. 29, Pryor and a friend attempted to rob the victim, who was inside his car, by threatening the victim with their guns, the complaint said. When the victim attempted to drive away, Pryor’s friend...

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO