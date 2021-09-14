CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRESIDENT VETOES GOP BILL THAT SOUGHT TO WEAKEN CLEAN WATER ACT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Contaminated water in Flint, Michagan (Flint Water Disaster on Facebook) January 20, 2016 (Washington D.C.)—On the heels of the poisoned drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan caused by the state cutting corners to save costs and then covering up the consequences, President Barack Obama vetoed a measure passed by the Republican-controlled Congress that would have killed an Environmental Protection Agency clean water rule that allows the federal government to protect the nation’s waterways and keep them clean.

