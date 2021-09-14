Feeding San Diego Receives $100,000 Grant From the Cigna Foundation in Support of School Pantry Program

Funds will be used to directly alleviate hunger amongst San Diego County students and their families. San Diego CA— Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is honored to announce it is a recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Cigna Foundation’s Healthier Kids For Our Future® grant program, as part of a five-year, $25 million global initiative launched in 2019 focused on improving the health and well-being of children. This is the first grant the non-profit has been awarded from the Cigna Foundation. The funds will go directly towards the organization’s School Pantry program, which alleviates child hunger by providing free, nutritious food to children, youth, and their families at their schools, ensuring consistent, reliable access to healthy food in convenient locations where they are already comfortable.