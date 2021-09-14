CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Feeding San Diego Receives $100,000 Grant From the Cigna Foundation in Support of School Pantry Program

osidenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunds will be used to directly alleviate hunger amongst San Diego County students and their families. San Diego CA— Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is honored to announce it is a recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Cigna Foundation’s Healthier Kids For Our Future® grant program, as part of a five-year, $25 million global initiative launched in 2019 focused on improving the health and well-being of children. This is the first grant the non-profit has been awarded from the Cigna Foundation. The funds will go directly towards the organization’s School Pantry program, which alleviates child hunger by providing free, nutritious food to children, youth, and their families at their schools, ensuring consistent, reliable access to healthy food in convenient locations where they are already comfortable.

www.osidenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#U S Census Bureau#Charity#The Cigna Foundation#School Pantry#School Pantries#Feeding San Diego
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy