Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After making landfall last night as a category 1 hurricane, Nicholas has seen its wind speeds fall steadily over the last 12 hours. NHC forecasts point towards tropical depression strength later this evening, if not sooner. Rainfall continues to be the main concern for Houston and the surrounding Texas coastline. Despite the weakening winds, Nicholas will still bring plenty of rain to Louisiana over the next 72 hours, with the system set to stall right along the western side of the Mississippi River. We will likely dodge Nicholas’s moisture here in Eastern N.C. thanks in part to a late week cold front.