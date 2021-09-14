The Creative Way One Aldi Shopper Used Leftover Apple Cider

With so many fall-flavored treats available as the cooler season approaches, it's easy to stockpile one too many pumpkin spiced or caramel apple items. From drinks and ice cream to donuts and even butternut squash mac-and-cheese bites, there are so many things to try. But just because you buy these items that are perfect for fall doesn't mean you'll always love them or be able to finish the entire container. That's the exact predicament one Aldi shopper found themselves in and naturally posted about it on Reddit.