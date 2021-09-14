CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Tom Rarick

By Wise Funeral Service
crawfordcountynow.com
Cover picture for the articleTom Rarick, 80, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, September 06, 2021, following a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was born August 22, 1941, in Bucyrus to the late Jack B. and Maxine E. (Timson) Rarick. His family moved to Cleveland when he was in junior high school and Tom graduated from Brush High School in 1959, where he was a member on the basketball team. After high school, Tom briefly attended Kent State University and then in 1962 he enlisted with the Navy and was stationed for a period of time at Kamiseya Naval Base at Kamiseya, Japan. Tom proudly served his country for four years and returned to Bucyrus in 1965 after being discharged. He spent 36 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and worked as a Load Limit Inspector. He enjoyed the assistance and camaraderie of his friend and partner, Tom Reffey.

