De-Stress Your Commute with an Essential Oil Car Diffuser
By Stephanie Pollard
helloglow.co
8 days ago
What’s the one place essential oils have been missing (up until now, that is)? The car!. Most of us spend hours in the car every day, feeling tired and stressed. So why not incorporate some of the soothing benefits of botanicals into your commute with the help of an essential oil car diffuser?
Kiff is a wooden essential oil inhaler created by Slovenia partners Matej and Žan. The pair worked to create a healthier alternative to many of the current systems on the market that overly relies on artificial substances and single-use plastic. Kiff was created to help reduce the amount of single-use plastic and harmful chemicals in this space.
