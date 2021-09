EUGENE, Ore. – Shortly after a vehicle was reported stolen in Eugene, it was located nearby – along with the suspect. Police say a community service officer responded to Iowa Street and Roosevelt Boulevard at about 5 p.m. on Monday to take the victim’s report. A man in his late 70s told police his Honda Accord was taken between 5 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. when he realized it was gone from the front of his home. The officer received a photo of the car and a possible suspect.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO