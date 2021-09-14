CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

For this rabbi near Surfside, the High Holidays are for processing communal grief

By Shira Hanau
Forward
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — If there’s one thing Rabbi Sholom Lipskar wants to remember from the aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse in June, it’s the small cards that he distributed to the first responders and search-and-rescue teams working at the site. Inscribed with Psalm 23, a psalm often recited in times...

