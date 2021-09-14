CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Nolan Is Officially Switching Studios Following HBO Max Clash With Warner Bros.

By Mike Reyes
 7 days ago
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios like Warner Bros started to quickly pivot their release strategies so major films like The Suicide Squad could premiere as day and date streaming releases on HBO Max. This studio’s actions in particular sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with one of the massive pieces of fallout being long time WB loyalist/Tenet director Christopher Nolan claiming that he’d be “unlikely” to work with the studio in the future. Now, that threat has officially been carried out, as Nolan’s next project has found a home at Universal.

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M+ – Sunday Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post  Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
Guillermo Del Toro
Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy
David Gordon Green
Patty Jenkins
Denis Villeneuve
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
SFGate

Film Critics Say 'Dune' Should Be Seen on the Big Screen. Here's Why Warner Bros. Still Plans to Debut the Movie Simultaneously on HBO Max

The reason that so many chose to emphasize the benefit of watching the movie in theaters is because “Dune,” like every 2021 Warner Bros. release, is premiering simultaneously on HBO Max. The positive reception toward “Dune” and its grandiose special effects sparked rumblings that Warner Bros., the studio behind the $165 million-budgeted space epic, would reverse its decision to put the film concurrently on streaming, a strategy that has proven to curb, even vivisect, box office ticket sales.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Developing The Lost Boys Reboot Film

Warner Bros. is bringing The Lost Boys back to the big screen, developing a “reimagined take” on the 1980s vampire classic. THR reports that Randy McKinnon, who is also writing the Static Shock film for DC, will script the new film with Jonathan Entwistle set to direct. The new film...
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

Christopher Nolan discussing new movie with studios

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is currently in talks with multiple studios about his next film, centred on World War II scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during the war. As per The Hollywood Reporter, for the first time in...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Will Christopher Nolan's next movie launch on HBO Max? It's unlikely

Christopher Nolan's next movie may not arrive on HBO Max – all because the director's upcoming project isn't likely to be distributed by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, Nolan's next film is being shipped around to multiple studios as the fallout from Tenet's day and date release continues. The motion...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christopher Nolan Reportedly Shopping His Next Movie to Multiple Studios

After years of working with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan is reportedly shopping his next film around Hollywood, looking for a new deal after a rocky couple of years with the studio. Nolan's next film is said to be a World War II-era story centering on scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited as the "father of the atomic bomb." It seems that several studios, including Sony and Universal, are at least entertaining the notion, but there are no deals in place at this point, and Nolan could plausibly still end up at Warners.
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Max Pa’lante! Launches The Pa’lante! Promise Through Partnership With WarnerMedia’s OneFifty Studio

HBO Max Pa’lante!, the social-first audience initiative aimed at driving culturally-relevant programming on HBO Max is launching the Pa’lante! Promise. Through a creative partnership with OneFifty — WarnerMedia’s artistic studio — the goal is to support Latino creatives whose work has a strong cultural aesthetic and features Latinos in front of and behind the scenes. The initiative includes a slate of original projects and a roster of OneFifty-acquired Latin films that will premiere on HBO Max. “Visibility and opportunity is everything,” said Jessica Vargas, Director of Multicultural Marketing, HBO Max and HBO. “The Pa’lante! Promise and WarnerMedia OneFifty is a great...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Debuts the Trailer for 'Injustice'

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the trailer for Injustice — a new animated series that’s based off of the NetherRealm Studios video game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ and the DC graphic novel Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor. The new teaser totals out to just over...
VIDEO GAMES
Times Daily

Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan's next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Christopher Nolan Exits Warner Bros. After Nearly Two Decades, New Film Set Up at Universal

Christopher Nolan is officially leaving Warner Bros. after 19 years. Deadline confirms the director’s next movie, a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb, has landed at Universal Pictures. Since 2002’s “Memento” and through 2020’s “Tenet,” Nolan made all of his movies for Warner Bros. Nolan’s biggest films at Warner Bros. were his Batman films, with “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” both grossing over $1 billion worldwide for the studio.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Inside Christopher Nolan’s Move to Universal, the Only Studio That Made Sense for His Atom Bomb Movie

Imagine an atom bomb exploding high in the clouds, in IMAX. Well, now moviegoers will get to see that image in the new $100-million movie from A-list auteur Christopher Nolan. At the close of finalizing a deal late Monday night, Universal greenlit Nolan’s script about how physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project invented the atom bombs that ended World War II in August 1945. Filming should begin, with or without rumored Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (who bears a certain resemblance to Oppenheimer), in early 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key Joins Warner Bros’ ‘Wonka’

EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of Wonka, the origin tale about Roald Dahl’s famed Willy Wonka character. His role and character details are under wraps. Wonka will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Key joins Timothée Chalamet who is singing and dancing in the title role, as Deadline first reported. Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire are also producing and Michael Siegel executive producing. The Primetime Emmy winner of Comedy Central’s Key and Peele has been on a roll lately, starring in AppleTV+’s comedy musical series Schmigadoon! and the upcoming Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which is heading to Amazon from Sony. Key starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix movie The Prom last year as well as the streamer’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. He also is voicing Honest John in Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming Disney+ feature Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. Key is repped by UTA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.  
MOVIES
Variety

How Universal Beat Other Studios to Land Christopher Nolan’s New World War II Epic

Christopher Nolan is making his next movie at Universal, severing the director’s nearly two-decade long creative partnership with Warner Bros., the company that has backed many of his biggest blockbusters. Getting to this point has involved months of courtship, clandestine meetings, big promises and a willingness to take a creative leap with one of the boldest, but also most demanding, filmmakers in the business. It also represents a major victory for Universal and its film chief, Donna Langely, who moved aggressively to forge a relationship with “The Dark Knight” director after he grew dissatisfied with Warner Bros. On Tuesday, news broke...
MOVIES
