iPhone 13 live blog: Apple event launches iPad 2021, Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13 & more
Read back over our live blog of the Apple event, where we saw the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and more officially announced. If you've been eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 13, then today is (probably!) your lucky day! While there have been no official confirmations of the iPhone 13's arrival, all the rumors point to the launch of the iPhone 13 series. This is set to include four new handsets, including the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.www.digitalcameraworld.com
