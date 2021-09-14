CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden administration pressuring India to restart vaccine exports: report

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7zOu_0bviLR9H00
© Getty Images

The Biden administration is reportedly pressing India to resume vaccine exports in an effort to mitigate the global spread of COVID-19.

According to a report from Axios, President Biden is in talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the prompt release of vaccines to COVAX, the United Nations program to procure vaccines for less wealthy countries.

India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, was crucial to the U.N.'s global supply plans. However, it stopped exporting the AstraZeneca vaccine in March when the country experienced a surge in its own COVID-19 infections.

Should Modi agree to restart vaccine exports, he could receive a more significant role in an upcoming COVID-19 global summit in New York, the Axios report said.

A Biden administration official denied it was leveraging the summit in discussions regarding vaccine exports.

"We have regularly been communicating with [the] government of India in bilateral and multilateral channels to discuss vaccine supply and inquire about timeline for exports, and these conversations are not tied to a specific summit or engagement," the anonymous official said to Axios.

Biden will not "strong-arm" Modi, who will be welcomed at the summit regardless of his decision on exporting vaccines, the Axios report said.

Modi's approval ratings fell sharply earlier this year after he exported millions of vaccine doses while failing to foresee the second wave of the virus that later ravaged his country.

By late May, India had reported about 27 million infections and more than 300,000 deaths, though actual figures were likely far higher, according to The New York Times.

Global public health officials have criticized the U.S. for saving its vaccine doses for domestic booster shots rather than sharing those doses with the developing world, where many people haven't received their first shot.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs dispute

President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, as a row intensified with Australia and the US over a ditched submarine contract. Macron's telephone talks with Modi were timed conspicuously as French anger appears undiminished after Australia pulled out of a submarine contract in favour of US submarines as part of an alliance with Washington and the UK. US officials have said US President Joe Biden is seeking a phone call with Macron in the coming days to ease tensions but this has yet to materialise, with Macron taking the unprecedented step of recalling France's ambassadors to Australia and the United States. The French presidency said both leaders agreed they would "act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area".
WORLD
Boston Herald

Battenfeld: Bumbling Biden faces severe credibility test at United Nations

President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly. Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

NEW DELHI — India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday. Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India's "commitment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

India says it will resume Covid-19 vaccine exports next month

(CNN) — India will resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines in the October quarter, prioritizing the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighboring countries first as supplies rise, the country's health minister said on Monday. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of Covid shots in April to focus on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Covid 19 Vaccine#Axios#Indian#Covax#United Nations#U N#The New York Times
Reuters

U.S. to donate an additional 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Johnson to Bolsonaro: vaccines save lives

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who says he has not been inoculated.The two men met Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York As journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral meeting, Johnson said: “Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.”Johnson told Bolsonaro: “I’ve had it twice,” referring to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at Oxford University.The Brazilian leader pointed at himself...
WORLD
WSB Radio

The Latest: India gives 25M vaccine doses on Modi's birthday

NEW DELHI — India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place Friday as Modi turned 71. The Health Ministry said Saturday the special drive had raised India's overall vaccinations to more than 790 million. Health...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WNMT AM 650

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, bring the total number of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
985theriver.com

India considers resuming vaccine exports soon, focus on Africa, says source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is considering resuming exports of COVID-19 vaccines soon, mainly to Africa, as it has partly immunised a majority of its adults and supplies have surged, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. India, the world’s biggest maker of vaccines overall, stopped vaccine exports...
HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

India's COVID-19 wave is receding. Now the world wants it to get back to exporting vaccines.

India is facing growing pressure to lift its ban on exporting COVID-19 vaccines, months after curbs were imposed to tackle a massive domestic outbreak that has since relented. The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban this spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now officials in the United States and with COVAX, the United Nations-backed vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the U.S., plan for the potential need to give booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

India’s Top Scientists Were Pressured to Change COVID Data: Report

India’s top science agency modified its findings on COVID-19 to fit with the government’s more optimistic predictions even as the country’s brutal second wave loomed, per a new investigation from The New York Times. Senior officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration forced scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research to tailor their data to fit the government’s optimistic narrative. Modi, focused on revitalizing the economy and the spring elections of 2020, said in January that his country had “saved humanity from a big disaster.” Months later, the second wave hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

Exporters ratchet pressure on Biden to take on shipping challenges

A historic peak shipping season with significant container ship backlogs is being used by a coalition of U.S. agricultural exporters to promote regulatory changes attempting to rein in alleged abuses by container carriers. In a letter sent to the White House on Monday, 76 groups representing various agricultural export commodities...
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

The Hill

342K+
Followers
38K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy