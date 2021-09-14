CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CMS moves to scrap Medicare coverage of breakthrough devices due to clinical evidence concerns

By Nick Paul Taylor
healthcaredive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS is planning to scrap its contentious breakthrough payment rule after concluding it is not in the best interest of Medicare beneficiaries. The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway would have allowed medtech companies to secure near-automatic coverage for a period of four years with an FDA breakthrough device designation. However, after buying itself time to review the rule, CMS concluded there are "significant concerns" about the clinical evidence on breakthrough devices in the Medicare population.

www.healthcaredive.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS blocks 3 UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans from 6 states

CMS placed sanctions on three of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans, barring them from being sold in six states. The penalties come from a CMS oversight and enforcement group that found that between 2018 and 2020, the plans did not meet the 85 percent threshold of premium revenue spent on Medicare Advantage members, according to the Star Tribune.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Team Proposes to Nix Medicare Rule for Life-Saving Devices

The Biden administration is proposing to repeal a Trump-era rule that gives medical device companies faster Medicare payments for life-saving products. The rule (RIN 0938-AT88), which was finalized in January, allows Medicare to start paying for certain devices right after they get a green light from the Food and Drug Administration—cutting back the typical nine- to 12-month turnaround time companies wait to get paid. The rule was slated to take effect Dec. 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Billions of dollars in pandemic aid for hospitals and nursing homes is handed out

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration released billions of dollars Friday that hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers have been awaiting with frustration for months to alleviate the coronavirus pandemic's financial burden. In an announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said that $17 billion will be...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Cms#New Technologies#Mcit#Medtech#Ahip#Breakthrough Devices#American
Kaiser Family Foundation

Dental, Hearing, and Vision Costs and Coverage Among Medicare Beneficiaries in Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Notably missing among covered benefits for older adults and people with long-term disabilities who have Medicare coverage are dental, hearing, and vision services, except under limited circumstances. Results from a recent KFF poll indicate that 90% of the public says expanding Medicare to include dental, hearing, vision is a “top” or “important” priority for Congress. Policymakers are proposing to add coverage for these services as part of budget reconciliation legislation, and a provision to add these benefits to traditional Medicare was included in the version of H.R. 3 that passed the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress.
HEALTH SERVICES
mhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Groups Pressure CMS to Expand Coverage in 2022 Physician Fee Schedule

- Telehealth advocates are asking the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to amend the proposed 2022 Physician Fee Schedule to permanently extend emergency measures on telehealth access and coverage that were enacted to deal with the pandemic. The American Telemedicine Association, American Medical Association, Alliance for Connected Care, Health...
WATE

Maryville clinics to pay $163,400 for improperly billing Medicare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Maryville outpatient clinics have agreed to settle a false claims suit. Align Health and Holistic Medical Center, Inc.; Align Health Management, Inc.; and Anderson Chiropractic Clinic will pay $163,400 to resolve allegations that they knowingly and improperly billed Medicare. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,...
MARYVILLE, TN
washingtonexec.com

CMS Awards NCI $112M Contract Extension Supporting Medicare Payments

NCI Information Systems, Inc. announced it has won a $112 million prime contract extension from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Under the Comprehensive Error Rate Testing contract, NCI will expand the deployment of artificial intelligence solutions, robotic process automation and machine learning to help advance the agency’s monitoring, measuring and reporting of Medicare Fee-for-Service improper payments.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
ExecutiveBiz

Octo to Provide CMS With Agile Coaching for Medicare Payment Modernization Effort

Octo Consulting will support the Medicare Payment System Modernization effort of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under a five-year contract. The Virginia-based technology firm said Tuesday it will educate CMS employees and contractors about building Agile processes across the MPSM program and...
HHS
MedCity News

Abbott seeks expanded indication, national coverage for CardioMEMS device

As Abbott seeks an expanded indication for its CardioMEMS device for patients with heart failure, it’s also hoping to win over a national coverage decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The implantable device was first approved in 2014 to prevent hospitalizations in patients with heart failure. Now,...
HEALTH
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
moneytalksnews.com

Why Are Dying Seniors Switching Their Medicare Coverage?

Seniors with Medicare Advantage plans are more than twice as likely to leave their plan and switch to traditional Medicare during their last year of life, a recent government analysis shows. This may indicate potential issues with access to medical care or quality of care under Medicare Advantage plans, according...
HEALTH
WRAL

Changing One's Medicare Plan Before a Move

According to a recent Pew survey, one in twenty Americans moved this past year due to the coronavirus outbreak and that trend is continuing. While there are many tasks related to any move (which I've written about here), of particular importance for seniors are decisions around their Medicare plan. While...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lanereport.com

Lexington Clinic joins Anthem’s Medicare Advantage Network

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic has joined Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicare Advantage network. This collaboration will make it easier for Anthem’s members to receive care from Lexington Clinic’s network of providers. “Through this effort, Lexington Clinic aims to offer new patients in Central Kentucky personalized and innovative...
LEXINGTON, KY
Marietta Daily Journal

JOINT STATEMENT OF SUPPORT: Idaho hospitals reach critical point in COVID-19 care, ask for community support

In communities across Idaho, we have celebrated the impact of our brave, dedicated healthcare workers as they fight against COVID-19. This pandemic, now in its 18th month, continues to take a relentless toll on the region’s caregivers. They have worked tirelessly and devoted themselves to caring for patients; now they need your help.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy