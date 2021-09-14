CMS moves to scrap Medicare coverage of breakthrough devices due to clinical evidence concerns
CMS is planning to scrap its contentious breakthrough payment rule after concluding it is not in the best interest of Medicare beneficiaries. The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway would have allowed medtech companies to secure near-automatic coverage for a period of four years with an FDA breakthrough device designation. However, after buying itself time to review the rule, CMS concluded there are "significant concerns" about the clinical evidence on breakthrough devices in the Medicare population.www.healthcaredive.com
Comments / 0