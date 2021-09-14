Arizona reports 117 new COVID-19 deaths, adds 2,609 cases to total

Dallas County Reports Four-Day Total of 4,877 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 664 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm September 8, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 4,877 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 4,213 confirmed cases, and 664 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 310,272 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 53,240 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,388 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness. Due to the observance of the Labor Day holiday, Dallas County did not release COVID-19 data over the holiday weekend. Today’s reporting includes data from Saturday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 7.
