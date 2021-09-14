CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona reports 117 new COVID-19 deaths, adds 2,609 cases to total

By KTAR.COM
 7 days ago
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 117 new deaths from COVID-19, the most in one day in over six months, and 2,609 more confirmed cases. The last time more deaths were reported at one time was 121 on Feb. 25. The latest documented totals are 1,053,487 infections and...

KTAR News

KTAR News

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

