Things had reached a low point for American hopes in the Ryder Cup. After decades filled with dominant performances, the U.S. side just endured three straight losses for the first time in the history of the biennial matches. It had been nine long years since the red, white and blue last tasted victory with a memorable comeback at Brookline, and it felt like the Europeans had all the momentum. Enter Paul Azinger, a new U.S. Captain with a new strategy to employ, and a raucous crowd at Valhalla Golf Club who finally had something to celebrate after nearly a decade of coming up short.

