Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety
Cincinnati CityBeat
 8 days ago

Cincinnati CityBeat 8 days ago

Cincinnati CityBeat

Border Protection Nabs Thousands of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Materials in Cincinnati

The black market for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is real, and it's happening right here in Cincinnati. U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP) recently seized thousands of counterfeit vaccination materials at the Port of Cincinnati. In a release, CBP says the agency retrieved five shipments of the contraband, including 1,683 counterfeit vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers.
CINCINNATI, OH
