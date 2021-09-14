Column: Win or lose, Larry Elder could bring about a new era of Black conservatism

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with former recall candidate Larry Elder about his chances of a return in the 2022 election. “It’s hard to see how the outcome would be any different unless I was able to raise at least as much money as he has spent, but even then the thing is daunting,” Elder said. “But I may change my mind over the coming days.”

