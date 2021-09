There is nothing better than a good sporting animal, and this week gave us not one, but TWO amazing examples of sports being invaded by our feline and canine friends. Why should humans have all the fun? Why do they get to be the focus of attention just because of their speed and jumping skills? Cats and dogs would be better at sports than all of us if they possessed opposable thumbs, and that’s all there is to it. What I’m trying to say here is that we need dog soccer. Sorry, I lost myself there for a bit.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO