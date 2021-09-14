Review | Curious Expedition 2

A great way to get some exercise and fresh air is with a hike through some beautiful woods. The sun high in the sky, the crunch of the leaves, it’s absolutely exhilarating and the perfect little adventure. That said, sometimes creepy things happen in the woods! So far from society, it’s hard not to feel a little creeped out by the utter silence the surrounds you completely, and sometimes, it’s just a feeling, but others, you’re absolutely right to be a little unnerved. For example, buried deep in the woods in Smithfield, you can find a real life ghost town, and possibly even some spirits.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO