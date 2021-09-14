CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review | Curious Expedition 2

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would you do if you were the leader of a dangerous and mysterious expedition? In Curious Expedition 2, you get to answer that question as the head of your own journey. The game blends roguelike exploration with turn based combat, which I felt lowered the stress of runs. Borrowing from adventure classics like Indiana Jones and Tintin, you’ll never be without a pyramid or ancient mystery to uncover. But is the Curious Expedition one worth embarking on?

IN THIS ARTICLE
