CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

“Hell No” U.S. Rep Vows Federal Action To Protect Those Who Reject Vaccine Mandates In Florida

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3El016_0bviJ6jF00

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack told a North Central Florida crowd opposed to vaccine mandates that her office is working to block such plans, including seeking to strip federal funding from local governments that implement them.

Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, appeared alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials and first-responders at an event in Archer, Florida, to protest a vaccine mandate announced by the city of Gainesville.

DeSantis attacked the mandates by the city and the Biden administration as anti-science, arguing that advocates for them fail to account for natural immunity built up in those who have recovered from COVID-19. He also criticized President Joe Biden specifically for a naked, authoritarian impulse.

“These mandates are overreaches, and they can be very destructive for a lot of really, really good people,” said DeSantis. “The president doesn’t just get to boss people around.”

Cammack echoed the Republican governor’s comments and promised to work federal action to stop mandates such as that imposed by Gainesville, whose leaders have threatened to fire those who reject the jab. On Monday, state Attorney General Ashley Moody noted that more than 200 city workers have sued the city over the mandate.

“Some small-minded people, with even smaller hearts, want to tear us apart,” Cammack said of those who denounce people who decline the vaccines. “They want to tell us that we are not good enough to serve the very community that we have laid so much on the line for.”

“I say hell no,” she added.

“I’ve absolutely had enough,” said Cammack. “This isn’t anti-vaccine. We stand here today as anti-mandate.”

She noted how Biden has flip-flopped on the issue, to the point of now demanding the U.S. Department of Labor draft rules that would force at least 80 million American workers to get the shots or face losing their livelihoods.

“I don’t know where in the Constitution the government’s power over one’s personal health decisions can be found. Maybe that’s because there is no such power,” Cammack continued. “The government has zero authority to mandate a vaccine for you.”

Cammck then discussed a three-point plan to try to block “tyrannical” and “abusive” government initiatives to force vaccines into arms.

First, Cammack she would use her power to block federal funding to any local government that infringes on a person’s individual medical choices.

Secondly, Cammack said would file a bill to “dismantle” the authority provided to the Labor Department or any other federal agency that seeks to enforce Biden’s “unconstitutional” order.

Finally, Cammack added that her office was also working to tighten federal medical privacy laws. “Your medical records are your business – not the government’s, and damn sure not some city commissioner’s.”

“If you don’t want the vaccine, because that is a discussion between you and your doctor, then we are going to fight for your right to make your own decisions,” she said.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 316

Doreen Jones
8d ago

They are still not taking into account how many of the unvaccinated have had Covid-19 and recovered. Their own science proves that natural immunity is better then 2 vaccinations. If this was only about the virus and not about other political issues, then they would have done their jobs and checked into this before trying to force people to take the vaccine when they don't need or want it.

Reply(11)
32
Geoff Warnock
8d ago

Good for you!!! NOW - tell everyone to do whatever they please, BUT - also be responsible enough to tell everyone not to clog up the medical facilities and add continued stress to the staff. Just stay home and let the virus run it’s course. After all - it’s relatively harmless and kinda like the flu, and if you die - oh well. Really!! Do that - give the doctors and hospitals a break.

Reply(9)
46
Megadon
8d ago

Is she one who opposes all vaccines? One of the MPGA (Make Polio Great Again) crowd. Go for it, don't vaccinate your kids for Chicken Pox, Yellow Fever or Tetnius. You will feel good about exercising your rights of choice, will that choice be extended to women who choose an abortion or do you guys have limits on freedoms?

Reply(31)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Meets With Feuding Democratic Wings With Domestic Agenda On The Line

President Joe Biden is meeting with feuding factions of his party Wednesday in an attempt to save the bulk of his domestic agenda from legislative implosion. The items at stake are Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion social safety net and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Despite his party’s congressional majorities, moderates and progressives find themselves miles apart on the size and scope of the spending package, with the latter warning that they will tank the public works bill if moderates trim down the multitrillion dollar legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Vaccines
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Health
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Archer, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Democratic US Sen Schumer Suggests Illegal Immigrants Need To Become Citizens To Fill Job Shortages

An old adage in favor of increasing America’s immigration levels holds that newcomers to the U.S. will do the jobs Americans won’t do. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued on Monday that was the reason why Congress needs to grant citizenship to 8 million illegal immigrants now in the country – and welcome more, even as the number of illegals streaming across the southern border reaches heights unseen in decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

‘I’m Happy To Show My Cards’: Progressives Double Down, Vow To Tank Infrastructure Bill If Budget Gets Delayed

Progressives are doubling down against the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless it accompanies Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget as its path to becoming law becomes more complex given moderates’ objections to its size and scope. House leadership guaranteed an infrastructure vote on Sept. 27 in August when they advanced the budget, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

A Message From Florida’s New Public Health Chief: The State Will ‘Completely Reject Fear As A Way Of Making Policies In Public Health’

Florida has a new state surgeon general, and his message to the residents he now serves: We’re done with fear. Gov Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s new public health chief. Ladapo succeeds Dr. Scott Rivkees, a pediatrician, who took over the Department of Health in 2019 per an agreement between the state and the University of Florida. Monday was his last day under the state law that governs such arrangements.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Free Press - TFP

‘You Can’t Bullsh*t Me’: Texas Congressman Whose District Includes 800 Miles Of Border Irate After Call With Mayorkas

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas said the secretary of homeland security attempted to “bull****” him during a call where they discussed national security concerns at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner reported. “We discussed a wide variety of things, but one of the things that I mentioned in particular,...
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: Top Republican Explains How Biden’s Budget Package Raises Taxes, Hurts Working Class

The highest-ranking Republican on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee slammed Democrats’ massive trillion-dollar budget reconciliation package, arguing it raises taxes on working class Americans. Ways and Means Ranking Member Kevin Brady said the $3.5 trillion legislation, titled the Build Back Better Act, would fuel inflation, devastate small business...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Republicans Say Biden ‘Bows To China’ After UN Speech

Republicans accused President Joe Biden of being weak towards China after his first address to the United Nations General Assembly as leader of the U.S. “Joe Biden failed to even utter our greatest national security threat by name today: China,” former UN ambassador Nikki Haley told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “While he bows to China on climate change, they’re committing genocide of the Uyghurs, suppressing Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, and covering up COVID-19.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Mandates#North Central Florida#Republican#American#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Is The Current School Board Culture War Really That Different From The Past, Or Are We Just Paying More Attention?

Parents across the U.S. have spoken out against ideology and curricula they don’t agree with, often in viral moments caught on video criticizing school boards’ decisions on masks, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, reopening and critical race theory. “When something happens where people feel like they can no longer control what’s going...
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy