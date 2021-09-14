Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Detail New Covers Album for Charity
Back in November, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs…. And damn is that gonna be fun.” Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have now made good on the promise, revealing the details of Georgia Blue. The full-length is out October 15 and includes covers of songs by Cat Power, Otis Redding, Indigo Girls, the Allman Brothers Band, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and more. Below, hear a cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” and find the tracklist and album cover.pitchfork.com
