CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Detail New Covers Album for Charity

By Matthew Straus s
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in November, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs…. And damn is that gonna be fun.” Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have now made good on the promise, revealing the details of Georgia Blue. The full-length is out October 15 and includes covers of songs by Cat Power, Otis Redding, Indigo Girls, the Allman Brothers Band, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and more. Below, hear a cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” and find the tracklist and album cover.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Depression

Metallica Flips the Cover Album Script With Renditions from Isbell, Stapleton, and More

Cover songs and Metallica go together like black denim and whiskey. Early on in their 40-year career, the Bay Area thrashers put together their infamous The $5.98 EP — Garage Days Re-Revisited, which features covers of some of their favorite tracks from bands like Diamond Head, Killing Joke, and Misfits. Then about 10 years later, in 1998, they reissued the EP along with a compilation of even more cover songs in the double album Garage Inc., in which they expanded their repertoire and covered Bob Seger, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and even Lynyrd Skynyrd.
ROCK MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Jason Isbell Makes Good on Promise to Georgia's Biden Voters With 'Georgia Blue' Covers Album

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs — R.E.M., Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” He subsequently confirmed that he hadn’t just been blowing electoral smoke but was really in the studio, working on giving voters in the swing state — and Peach State allies — their due reward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Owensboro Times

Grammy-winning Jason Isbell to perform Dec. 5 at Owensboro Sportscenter

Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, along with special guest S.G. Goodman, are coming in concert to the Owensboro Sportscenter at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Isbell launched his career as a member of the roots-rock band Drive-By Truckers. Since going solo, he’s earned acclaim for a series of albums with his group The 400 Unit, including last year’s chart-topping Reunions. The first single of the album, Be Afraid, peaked at a career-high No. 5 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NewsTimes

Metallica's Black Album Sees a New Dawn with 53 (Count 'Em!) Celebrity Covers in 'The Metallica Blacklist': Album Review

Go ahead: make the “None more black” Spinal Tap joke when it comes to Metallica’s eponymously titled 1991 album. It wasn’t just the cover but the band’s melodic nihilism that made that dopey dig unironic. And it’s Metallica’s bleak romanticism and the mainstreaming of its intricate thrash-speed aesthetic that make the so-called “Black Album” worth mega-celebrating now, with a 30th anniversary remaster (complete with hundreds of studio outtakes and live rarities) and a separate tribute package featuring 53 artists of all stripes reinterpreting morose metal’s gleaming twilight.
ROCK MUSIC
wklw.com

Jason Isbell Coming to Pikeville

Visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. There are updated health and safety requirements to attend the JASON ISBELL and the 400 UNIT show at The Appalachian Wireless Arena on December 12, 2021. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta Variant, all attendees of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Register Citizen

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Perform at 2021 Americana Awards

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among the performers at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, set for September 22nd. The annual celebration of roots music leads off this year’s AmericanaFest, which runs through September 25th in Nashville and will welcome those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul White
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Steve Gorman
Person
Julien Baker
WOMI Owensboro

Here’s Your Chance to See Jason Isbell in Concert in Owensboro, KY

If you're a fan, you likely already know this. Chances are you may have tried to get tickets and couldn't because they sold out so quickly. Country music star Jason Isbell is coming to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for eight shows in October and tickets flew out of the box office. Well, this morning, we're sharing some exceptionally exciting news for fans north of Tennessee.
OWENSBORO, KY
AL.com

The story behind Jason Isbell’s custom Fender guitar

He’s famous for what he does with words, but Jason Isbell can make magic with a guitar too. And while technology doesn’t yet allow you to download Isbell’s songwriting skills, you can buy one of his guitars. Fender’s Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is a fresh personal twist on the Tele, that eternally malleable Leo Fender design which dates back to at least 1950.
MUSIC
No Depression

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit to Release ‘Georgia Blue’ Benefit Album in October

Back in November, during the tension-riddled time between Election Day and Results Day, the guitar-wielding, Twitter-hot-take-firing Jason Isbell posted a bold claim on the bird app: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs.”. True to his word, Isbell and his band,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Cover#Charity#Georgia Blue#Cat Power#Indigo Girls#R E M
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Black Album Transcended Metal. A New Covers Album Extends Its Reach

Kamasi Washington, the jazz saxophonist who has collaborated with Herbie Hancock and Kendrick Lamar, was in his early teens when he first heard Metallica. “Just being where I was from, their music wasn’t on our radar,” the Los Angeles native, now 40, says. “A friend of mine turned me on to it, and I found out I had other friends who were into them. I dug the rhythms, the arrangements, and the energy.” Sisters Dany, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal were ages 14, 12, and 9, respectively, when they formed a rock trio, the Warning, in Monterey, Mexico and posted a precocious and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jason Isbell on the road, hummingbirds, fan requests and critical thinking in America

Jason Isbell doesn’t much worry about any backlash over the COVID restrictions at his shows, not when a bunch of hummingbirds buzz through his porch. He can’t be bothered, not when he strives to live in the moment and remain grateful for what he has, hummingbirds and the chance to get back on the road and do what he loves after a year off.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Jason Isbell Play Jason Isbell On Billions

Billions, Showtime’s popular series about charismatic hedge-fund assholes, resumed its fifth season Sunday after a break of more than a year. The show has been known to feature musicians appearing as themselves — one time the aforementioned hedge-fund assholes took a private jet to a Metallica concert, for instance — and they brought in another artist for their midseason premiere. This time it was acclaimed country-rocker Jason Isbell, who also has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. On Billions, he was cast in the role of Jason Isbell.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
brooklynvegan.com

Spiritualized will release a new album in 2022, says Jason Pierce

Jason Pierce says Spiritualized will release a new album in 2022. The news came via an interview with Pierce in Aquarium Drunkard about the reissues of Spiritualized's first four albums this year by Fat Possum. There are not a lot of details beyond that:. AD: What are you working on...
MUSIC
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello, ‘Alison’

Inspired, according to his 2015 memoir, by a “beautiful checkout girl” whose dreams he imagined “would soon be squandered to a ruffian,” this deceptively tender ballad on Costello’s debut album helped enshrine him as post-punk’s most gifted melodist. In 1977, Costello credited his hard-bitten lyrical style to the fact that “there’s nothing glamorous or romantic about the world at the moment.… Nobody’s got the time or the money.” Nevertheless, Costello’s attempt at “a beautiful sound” on “Alison” was inspired in part by Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary”: They share a similarly crackling guitar tone.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy