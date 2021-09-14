Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Detail New Covers Album for Charity

Kamasi Washington, the jazz saxophonist who has collaborated with Herbie Hancock and Kendrick Lamar, was in his early teens when he first heard Metallica. “Just being where I was from, their music wasn’t on our radar,” the Los Angeles native, now 40, says. “A friend of mine turned me on to it, and I found out I had other friends who were into them. I dug the rhythms, the arrangements, and the energy.” Sisters Dany, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal were ages 14, 12, and 9, respectively, when they formed a rock trio, the Warning, in Monterey, Mexico and posted a precocious and...

