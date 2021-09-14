Vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech are significantly overvalued, say analysts

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech look significantly overvalued, analysts have warned, even with a sales bump expected to come from booster shots. Moderna is now worth $169bn (£122bn), more than 2,000pc higher than at the start of 2020, while BioNTech’s valuation stands at $79bn, a 717pc increase over the same period.

