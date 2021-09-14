WATCH: HGTV's Ty Pennington Jokes 'The Years Have Been Unkind' in Shocking 'Catfish' Challenge
Ty Pennington is proving he doesn't take himself too seriously with his latest Instagram video!. The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Trading Spaces alum, 56, who currently stars in the HGTV show Ty Breaker, took to Instagram on Monday to share a hilarious video of himself, above, participating in the "Catfish Challenge." The social media trend encourages users to post their best "catfish" photo (them looking their absolute best) and then compares it to what they actually look like at the moment.people.com
