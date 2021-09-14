Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'

It's hard to believe it's been less than a year since Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of VP Kamala Harris, first stole the scene and our collective fashion-loving hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Yet, it's been a whirlwind year for the young fashion plate. Already she's signed with IMG Models, walked for Proenza Schouler in their NYFW presentation, dropped a five-piece collection on the e-tailer Mall, and collaborated with Batsheva Hay, the designer behind the much-loved brand Batsheva, for a capsule collection of knits. Tonight, she can mark another fashion milestone off her list as well, as the nation's Second Daughter made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet.

