Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'

By Aaron Parsley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Emhoff's Met Gala debut caught the attention of fashion fans watching the red carpet in New York City on Monday, including her mom. Kerstin Emhoff declared herself a "Proud Mama" on Twitter, retweeting a photo of her 22-year-old daughter at the Met — in a red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers, adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers, Cartier jewels and Stella McCartney Eyewear, no less — amid photographers' flashes on fashion's biggest night.

