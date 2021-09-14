Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'
Ella Emhoff's Met Gala debut caught the attention of fashion fans watching the red carpet in New York City on Monday, including her mom. Kerstin Emhoff declared herself a "Proud Mama" on Twitter, retweeting a photo of her 22-year-old daughter at the Met — in a red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers, adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers, Cartier jewels and Stella McCartney Eyewear, no less — amid photographers' flashes on fashion's biggest night.people.com
