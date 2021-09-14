Lashana Lynch says the next Bond could be a man or woman

Lashana Lynch says her casting as an MI6 in the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, stirred up strong reactions, some of them "really mean [and] dark." Speaking to the Guardian, the actress opened up about her role as Nomi, who is rumored to take over the 007 handle in the film, which is finally slated to open Oct. 8 in the U.S. after more than year and a half of pandemic-related delays. Though Lynch seems to dismiss any rumblings that she'll replace Daniel Craig as he hangs up his license to kill — “Nooo! You don’t want me!” she tells the newspaper, laughing as she "feigns ditziness" and jokes, “I’d just be like, 'Erm, right, so where do you start again?’” — the speculation surrounding her role and the possibility of a female, and Black, Bond fired up some naysayers.

