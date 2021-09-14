CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lashana Lynch says the next Bond could be a man or woman

By Ella Kemp
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time To Die star Lashana Lynch has said that the next James Bond could be a man or a woman. The actor, who is making history as Nomi, the first female 007 agent, in the forthcoming film, opened up about who might take over the role of Bond after Daniel Craig exits the franchise.

www.nme.com

Comments / 2

welcometothejungle
7d ago

Not according to Barbara Broccoli who has had full control of the franchise since '95. She said flat out that James Bond will always be a man. She has no problem focusing on female characters in future films, but she won't gender switch the James Bond.

Reply
2
The Independent

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall to attend 007 No Time to Die premiere

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the highly-anticipated world premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die next week.In the rare joint engagement, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will walk the red carpet to meet 007 star Daniel Craig and other cast members including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.The royals will be introduced to screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. They are also expected to meet Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new theme song.The event takes...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Lashana Lynch
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Fans Delight Over Retro James Bond Reaction Video

Idris Elba fans were losing their minds over the weekend when a retro reaction video to GoldenEye was resurfaced on social media. Posted by a James Bond fan account, the publicity video appears to be from 1995, when the 007 installment was released in England. That film marked the first time Pierce Brosnan played James Bond. In the spot, a few people give their reaction before a young Elba appears on-screen with a friend, having just seen the picture. “He’s really good,” Elba says of Brosnan. “He’s got all the charm. He’s got all the looks. And he’s fit and strong and blah,...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Lashana Lynch, the first female 007: ‘I never had a plan B’

Lashana Lynch, star of the new Bond movie, on ninja training, doing her own stunts and why now’s the time for an agent who’s a ‘real woman’. Lashana Lynch knew she was on a very short shortlist. She had taped a couple of auditions for Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the James Bond films since 1995. She met and read with Daniel Craig, who would be making his fifth and final appearance in No Time To Die, the 25th 007 adventure, a new release that you may have caught wind of by now. Then, finally, there was the stunt test, overseen by the Bond stunt and armoury teams (yes those are actual departments).
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Lashana Lynch opens up about 'really mean, dark' reactions to her 'No Time to Die' casting

Lashana Lynch says her casting as an MI6 in the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, stirred up strong reactions, some of them "really mean [and] dark." Speaking to the Guardian, the actress opened up about her role as Nomi, who is rumored to take over the 007 handle in the film, which is finally slated to open Oct. 8 in the U.S. after more than year and a half of pandemic-related delays. Though Lynch seems to dismiss any rumblings that she'll replace Daniel Craig as he hangs up his license to kill — “Nooo! You don’t want me!” she tells the newspaper, laughing as she "feigns ditziness" and jokes, “I’d just be like, 'Erm, right, so where do you start again?’” — the speculation surrounding her role and the possibility of a female, and Black, Bond fired up some naysayers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#True Detective S
Miami Herald

Lashana Lynch redefines what it means to be 007 in ‘No Time to Die’

When "No Time to Die" hits theaters on Oct. 8 — a full year and a half after its original pre-pandemic release date — it will be the first movie in James Bond's nearly 60-year history to feature a female 007, played by "Captain Marvel" breakout Lashana Lynch. The British...
MOVIES
The Independent

James Bond casting director discusses finding Daniel Craig’s successor: ‘It’s a pretty rigorous process’

James Bond’scasting director Debbie McWilliams has broken down the process that actors vying for the role of 007 must undergo.McWilliams told Entertainment Weekly the audition is “pretty rigorous” and “goes on for quite a considerable time”.Explaining that lots of actors are considered and then rejected “for one reason or another”, McWilliams said the top two or three choices are required to do a screen test, complete a stunt assessment and “meet everybody”. “It’s a committee decision between the producers, the studio, and the director, but it’s usually very much down to the Broccoli family,” the long-time Bond casting director...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Daniel Craig says James Bond shouldn’t be a woman, hopes for a similar, female-led action franchise instead

Daniel Craig said that he doesn’t think there should be a female James Bond iteration, but hopes instead to see a woman lead her own, similar franchise. The actor is about to debut in his final run as the legendary spy in the upcoming film “No Time To Die,” and now he’s thinking about the future of the franchise and where it will go in his absence. For years, there have been calls to see a woman take on the lead of the franchise and the 53-year-old actor shared his unfavorable thoughts on the idea.
MOVIES
