‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.31 tackles graphical issues and more

Patch 1.31 is now available for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing a number of fixes for gameplay, open-world, and quest issues. For quests and open-world side stories, the patch fixes issues with Disasterpiece, These Boots Are Made for Walkin', Beat on the Brat, With a Little Help from My Friends, and The Nomad. The patch also brought a number of gameplay fixes — such as a fix for the issue where V was stuck in the falling animation — and changes, including a correction to the height of the charged jump, and an adjustment to enemy stealth detection speed based on game difficulty. Visual improvements have also been made; for instance, the devs add that wet roads should now look more detailed than before. You can check the patch notes in full over on the Cyberpunk 2077 site.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO