‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.31 tackles graphical issues and more
The latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will fix several issues, including problems with inventories, stealth detection, animations, and perks. The patch is now available on PC, consoles, and Stadia to anyone who owns the base game, and includes a GPU memory optimisation update for PlayStation consoles. In-game Registration Rewards have also been fixed, allowing players to claim them once again after a period of “network error” popups prevented their redemption.www.nme.com
