CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.31 tackles graphical issues and more

By Miri Teixeira
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will fix several issues, including problems with inventories, stealth detection, animations, and perks. The patch is now available on PC, consoles, and Stadia to anyone who owns the base game, and includes a GPU memory optimisation update for PlayStation consoles. In-game Registration Rewards have also been fixed, allowing players to claim them once again after a period of “network error” popups prevented their redemption.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Camera Mod Allows Players More Control When Taking Photos

When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s hard not to think about the incredible amount of hype and anticipation. Fans were waiting on this game to release for years. Developed under CD Projekt Red, their fame and track record for The Witcher trilogy had fans expecting the game quality to be next level. However, as we all know, the game launched as a buggy mess. It left fans wondering what happened. CD Projekt Red is still working on several different bug fixes to ensure this game meets its standards.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Fantasian update 2.0.2 fixes freezing and graphics issues

Mistwalker Corporation has released Fantasian update 2.0.2, fixing a number of issues for the JRPG. Available across all Apple platforms, the latest Fantasian patch doesn’t add any new content, making the following changes:. – Memory leak has been fixed, and the freeze that occurs when executing warp, etc. has been...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadia#Registration Rewards#The Wet Surfaces System#Cdpr#Nexus#Trauma Team
trueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch fixes several gameplay and open-world issues

Patch 1.31 is now available for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing a number of fixes for gameplay, open-world, and quest issues. For quests and open-world side stories, the patch fixes issues with Disasterpiece, These Boots Are Made for Walkin', Beat on the Brat, With a Little Help from My Friends, and The Nomad. The patch also brought a number of gameplay fixes — such as a fix for the issue where V was stuck in the falling animation — and changes, including a correction to the height of the charged jump, and an adjustment to enemy stealth detection speed based on game difficulty. Visual improvements have also been made; for instance, the devs add that wet roads should now look more detailed than before. You can check the patch notes in full over on the Cyberpunk 2077 site.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Warzone September 9 update patch notes: DMR nerf, more

The DMR was on the receiving end of changes made in the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update that helped it look to be back in a more powerful position than before, but Raven Software has already applied a nerf with the September 9 update patch notes. Season 5 Reloaded has...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
TheSixthAxis

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31 fixes quests and gameplay bugs

CD Projekt Red has dropped another update for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing the game up to version 1.31 on all platforms. The patch is available to download on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Cyberpunk fans shouldn’t expect any new content, this update being a hotfix for a small collection of bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 has released a new update today, Patch 1.31, for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia that largely fixes a number of bugs, visual and otherwise, while providing a small optimization update to the PlayStation version of the title. Some highlights include the fact that roads should now look wet after it rains, a fix to a problem where reload speed perks actually slowed reload time, and a whole bunch of quest-specific bugs that have been nixed.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 Corrects The Look of Wet Surfaces and Fixes Tons of Bugs

CD Projekt Red is still not giving up on their action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Recent efforts have put the game in a very good spot, with many bugs being completely obliterated out of existence. On Tuesday, the developer has deployed a brand new update titled 1.31 that focuses on fixing a lot of bugs and issues and adds quality to the look of wet surfaces after rain. Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 is already available on PC, consoles, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.31 is Out Now, Fixes Wet Surfaces

Following the release of its massive patch 1.3, which added free DLC, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 has recently received a comparatively smaller new update. Patch 1.31 is out now for all platforms and focuses on bug fixes and other issues. These include fixes for quests like Disasterpiece, The Nomad, With a Little Help from My Friends and so on (though be advised of spoilers in the full patch notes).
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 1.31 Patch Comparison Videos Highlight Performance Improvements on PlayStation Consoles and More

New Cyberpunk 2077 comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the changes brought by the 1.31 patch that has gone live yesterday. The new video, put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlight considerable performance improvements in the PlayStation versions of the game. On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 still seems to struggle quite a bit on Xbox One, sporting very uneven performance even after all the patches that have been released since launch.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077 receives Patch 1.31: news and comparison on PS5, PS4 and Xbox

CD Projekt RED has published this Tuesday the Patch 1.31 Cyberpunk 2077. The update, now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia consoles, includes multitude of changes that improve the gaming experience. YouTube channels like The Bit Analyst They have already compared performance on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One to see how responsive this update is.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch makes roads wet again

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available and it brings numerous gameplay and visual fixes. Some examples include fixing a bug where the base version of an item wouldn't be removed from the inventory after upgrading it and one where roads wouldn't look wet after it had rained. The...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.31 is a Mixed Bag According to Fans

Fans’ reactions have been mixed regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.31, some are very content with the various fixes the patch brings along with it, others are concerned with the graphical fidelity especially regarding street reflections and realism. One Reddit user Cute-Conflict835 pointed out that the LOD vehicle distance was...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy