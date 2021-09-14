CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Champions League record in just second Man Utd game since return with stunning appearance stat

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO will match Iker Casillas' Champions League appearance record when he plays for Manchester United today.

The Portuguese superstar, 36, has been thrust into the starting XI for United's first group stage game against Swiss side Young Boys, having only made his second 'debut' at the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMfra_0bviH5uw00
Cristiano Ronaldo has matched Iker Casillas' Champions League appearances record Credit: AP

And today's match marks Ronaldo's 177th Champions League appearance - equalling the record held by Real Madrid legend Casillas.

Ronnie already holds the title for most Champions League goals, netting 134 times in the competition.

And he is now just one game away from becoming the outright record holder for appearances too.

It will be yet another personal success for Ronaldo, who this month became the all-time leading international goalscorer with Portugal.

Ronaldo rejoined United on transfer deadline day from Juventus in a stunning move.

And he made his first Red Devils appearance since 2009 in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle, scoring twice in front of a jubilant Old Trafford crowd.

Ronnie has already laid down the gauntlet to teammates, setting his sights on the title with an inspiring speech exclusively revealed by SunSport.

But he is sure to be targeting even more success in Europe.

Ronaldo led United to glory in the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXQtK_0bviH5uw00

And he went on to win a further FOUR with Real Madrid.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will be looking to manage Ronaldo's minutes due to his advancing years.

But by starting him against Young Boys, it send a clear message that United and Ronaldo are eager to bring the Champions League back to Old Trafford in 2022.

Man United live blog for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was ‘really nervous’ about second Man Utd debut but says he is ‘so proud’ to be back

CRISTIANO RONALDO has admitted he was 'really nervous' ahead of his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle. But the nerves disappeared 45 minutes into the game as the legendary 36-year-old tapped home from close range after Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's long range effort. Ronaldo grabbed his second in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘I’m not here for a vacation’ in Man Utd star’s first interview since returning to Old Trafford

CRISTIANO RONALDO says he's back at Manchester United for trophies "not a vacation" and predicted: "I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years". In his first full interview since a deadline-week return from Juventus, the 36-year-old revved up for his second United debut against Newcastle on Saturday by promising to prove himself all over again to Old Trafford fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

