Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine now serving off Parmer Lane, plus 4 other new and coming soon restaurants to visit in Northwest Austin
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine celebrated its grand opening at 6001 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 440, Austin, on Aug. 5. The restaurant serves elevated Vietnamese fare with dishes like Tom Rang Muoi—fried Jumbo Tiger prawns over garlic noodles—and Banh Xeo, which are savory crepes. Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine also offers lunch specials alongside pho, stir fry dishes and vermicelli bowls. 512-291-6749. www.sunflowerrestaurants.com.communityimpact.com
