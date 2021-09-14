Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine now serving off Parmer Lane, plus 4 other new and coming soon restaurants to visit in Northwest Austin

Photos signed with markers cover the walls and ceiling in love notes and precious memories at Willie’s Joint in Buda. Co-owner Greg Henry tells of people visiting from all over to sign their name, return and show it off to their loved ones.Henry and his childhood friend Jeff Griffin talked about opening up their own business together and in 2013 made that a reality. Partnered with Greg Pratt Jr., who had worked previously in barbecue ventures, they together opened Willie’s Joint, a place where friends and family could come and spend time together without the fuss of having to cook, clean and host.

