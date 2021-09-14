CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine now serving off Parmer Lane, plus 4 other new and coming soon restaurants to visit in Northwest Austin

By Iain Oldman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine celebrated its grand opening at 6001 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 440, Austin, on Aug. 5. The restaurant serves elevated Vietnamese fare with dishes like Tom Rang Muoi—fried Jumbo Tiger prawns over garlic noodles—and Banh Xeo, which are savory crepes. Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine also offers lunch specials alongside pho, stir fry dishes and vermicelli bowls. 512-291-6749. www.sunflowerrestaurants.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Wayback Burgers to open Leander restaurant

Wayback Burgers is planning a Leander restaurant set to open in mid-2022, according to a Sept. 20 release. The burger joint will be built in the Shops at Leander Ridge development at 3651 N. US 183, Leander. The Connecticut-based company specializes in cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. This will be...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 locally owned Southwest Austin businesses celebrate milestone anniversaries

1. Creative Pickle, a full-service creative agency, celebrated its 20th anniversary in July. The agency specializes in branding—including naming and business creation, custom website design and development, marketing, and trade show and event design. The team works remotely with a private home studio located on South Lamar Boulevard. Dorie Pickle formed the company in July 2001, and her husband joined as lead web developer in 2007. 512-796-5405.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Baylor Scott & White clinic now open on Eagles Nest Street in Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Round Rock Eagles Nest opened Sept. 20 at 3141 Eagles Nest St., Ste. 240, Round Rock. The facility is a dedicated hepatology clinic for the Greater Austin region. The hepatology specialists can help treat a range of liver conditions and diseases, and work to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage the complications of liver disease. 512-509-0200. www.bswhealth.com/locations/round-rock-eagles-nest.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

JuiceLand coming to Round Rock in November

JuiceLand will be coming to Round Rock at 2800 S. I-35, Ste. 301, in La Frontera Village in November. The Austin-based juice, smoothie and coffee chain was founded in 2011 by Matt Shook and has since expanded to 33 locations and counting in Dallas, Austin and Houston. www.juiceland.com. Brooke Sjoberg...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bubble tea, therapy and three other new businesses coming to Southwest Austin

A new day care, salon and bubble tea spot are coming to Southwest Austin soon, along with two other new businesses. 1. Deep Eddy Psychotherapy plans to open a new location at 2600 W. Stassney Lane, Austin, in the first quarter of 2022. The family-founded practice that started at 508 Deep Eddy Ave. has since grown to include several locations. The Stassney office will be the practice’s biggest, with 25 new offices as well as large areas for training, community gatherings, and yoga or movement therapy. 512-956-6463.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Jumbo Tiger#Pizza Roma#N Rm#Colombian#Domain Northside
Community Impact Austin

New office building bringing more than 2,000 square feet of office space to central Round Rock in 2022

A new office building is bringing 2,646 square feet of Class A office space to 406 N. Lee St., Round Rock, in 2022. The office building will be located at the northeast corner of Round Rock Avenue and I-35. Turnkey options will be available to tenants when construction is completed. Brokerage services are being provided by Brinegar Properties. 512-940-0188. www.512texas.com/round-rock-lease-class-a-office.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Locker Room Haircuts comes to Southwest Austin, plus other business news

A barbershop, a taekwondo studio and other businesses have opened in Southwest Austin since June. 1. Locker Room Haircuts opened in June at 8900 S. Congress Ave., Austin, and specializes in men’s and kids’ cuts as well as beard-trimming in a sports-themed environment. The salon owned by Kyle and Danya Maxfield provides shampooing and beverages with each haircut. The salon also offers walk-ins and has several locations across Texas. 512-531-9114.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Willie's Joint restaurant offers burgers, live music and more

Photos signed with markers cover the walls and ceiling in love notes and precious memories at Willie’s Joint in Buda. Co-owner Greg Henry tells of people visiting from all over to sign their name, return and show it off to their loved ones.Henry and his childhood friend Jeff Griffin talked about opening up their own business together and in 2013 made that a reality. Partnered with Greg Pratt Jr., who had worked previously in barbecue ventures, they together opened Willie’s Joint, a place where friends and family could come and spend time together without the fuss of having to cook, clean and host.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Home design business The Shade Store opens new North Austin location

The Shade Store opened its second Austin-area location at 11701 Domain Blvd., Ste. 168, Austin, inside Domain Northside in early September. The nationwide retailer—celebrating its 75th anniversary this year—sells custom shades, blinds and draperies for home design. The Shade Store offers in-person and virtual design consultation to customers. 512-394-3443. www.theshadestore.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Betty to open Round Rock salon in 2022

Urban Betty will open its third salon location at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 1350, Round Rock, in 2022. The Austin-based salon was opened in 2005 by Chelle Neff with a second location opening in 2019. The hair salon offers complimentary beverages to its clients, and is a Green Circle Salon. This means up to 95% of materials previously considered waste, such as hair foils, hair, aerosol cans and other materials, are recycled and repurposed. 512-371-7663. www.urbanbetty.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy