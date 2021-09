AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Muslim families who call Colorado home represent a wide range of cultures as U.S. immigrants or who were born in this country. They range in age and experiences, but all have felt the effects of 9/11 on their community 20 years later. “I don’t remember the day vividly, but I remember its impact vividly,” said Ayah Ziyadeh, a graduate student in Denver. “When 9/11 would come, I would feel so uncomfortable.” Ziyadeh has lived in Colorado most of her life, avoiding some of the most difficult forms of discrimination as a resident in Aurora. She says the diversity...

