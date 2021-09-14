More than 20 cars broken into overnight in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into more than a dozen cars.

“There were more than 20 break-ins in the southeast part of Shelby County/ Those include Irene Blvd, Inverness, Tamarron Circle, near Hacks and Shelby Drive,” a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13.

This is mainly in the area of south Shelby County.

FOX13 is working to learn more information about crimes and if there is any suspect information available.

Below are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for preventing break-ins:

“Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Thieves want vehicle parts and valuable items, too.

Radios and wheel covers aren’t the only popular stolen vehicle parts thieves take. They want whatever sells, from the mandated labeled parts to those that aren’t. Some of the most popular vehicle parts or valuable items stolen from vehicles include doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.