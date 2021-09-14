CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

More than 20 cars broken into overnight in Shelby County

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff, Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oUdY_0bviGEbB00

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into more than a dozen cars.

“There were more than 20 break-ins in the southeast part of Shelby County/ Those include Irene Blvd, Inverness, Tamarron Circle, near Hacks and Shelby Drive,” a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13.

This is mainly in the area of south Shelby County.

FOX13 is working to learn more information about crimes and if there is any suspect information available.

Below are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for preventing break-ins:

“Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:

  • Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
  • Park in well-lit areas if possible.
  • Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Thieves want vehicle parts and valuable items, too.

Radios and wheel covers aren’t the only popular stolen vehicle parts thieves take. They want whatever sells, from the mandated labeled parts to those that aren’t. Some of the most popular vehicle parts or valuable items stolen from vehicles include doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 7

Why Not!
7d ago

Dam they done started back! Keep your fire arms in the trunk under the spare tire. Some criminals want even take a chance on searching your truck,because they cant see while doing so..

Reply
4
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD searching for suspect in January homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking the public’s help to find a homicide suspect after a shooting in January. On Jan. 9, at about 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue at the Discount Muffler and Brakes for a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
62K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy