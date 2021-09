The AUDIO/BTC pair traded at 0.00005788BTC, with a gain of 1.35%. The 24hr trading volume for the AUDIO token was $120.3 Million. As mentioned in my previous article on Audius, The Audio token continues the formation of a cup-handle pattern in the daily time frame. The price has reestablished the neckline of $3.2 after completing the handle portion of this pattern. However, the expectation of market buyers was not met when the chart showed a bearish engulfing candle indicating intense selling pressure at this level. Anyhow, the Audio traders can still wait for the price to at least break down from the nearest support before throwing this pattern in the dust bin.

