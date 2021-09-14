CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Versailles Women Injured In Miller County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Versailles women were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Mercury Mariner, driven by 30-year-old Jaime D. Lieberman of Versailles, was on VFW Road, one-half mile west of Missouri 52 around 1 p.m. The driver was traveling too fast on a gravel road, lost control of the vehicle and skidded off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

California Woman Injured in Rear-End Collision

A California woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling east on Highway 50 west of Wieneke Branch around 12:15 p.m.. One of them, a 1995 Ford F-350, driven by 56-year-old Mary L. Hoellering of California, was slowed down behind farm equipment, when a 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by 54-year-old Bethany A. Patten of New Bloomfield, failed to see the situation or slow down, and slammed into the rear of the F-350. The Fusion began skidding and traveled off the right side of the road. The F-350 was brought to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Woman Injured at 50 & 127

A Sedalia woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Dodge, driven by 76-year-old Alice M. Schultz of Sedalia, was at US 50 & Route 127 at 2:45 a.m., when she pulled into the path of a westbound 2018 Ford F-150 towing a trailer, driven by 64-year-old Kevin T. Carpenter of Blue Springs.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Eugene Man Killed in UTV Accident

A Eugene man was killed in a UTV accident that occurred Saturday night in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2021 Can-Am Defender UTV, driven by 65-year-old Gary R. Herigon of Eugene, was southbound on Old 10-Mile Road, south of King's Bluff Drive around 8:15 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

The Cool Tradition and Story Behind Warrensburg Police Badge #118

There's a story behind Warrensburg Police Department's badge #118. And a tradition that continues to this day. Badge #118 is the badge worn by former Warrensburg Police Officer Nancy Bell. Officer Bell passed away while an active member of the police department on May 10, 1998. While her passing wasn't duty-related, Officer Bell is memorialized on the Warrensburg Police Department's Wall of Honor alongside Detective Benny Sheffield, who also passed away while an active member of the department.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Versailles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Versailles, MO
Versailles, MO
Accidents
Miller County, MO
Accidents
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
County
Miller County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For September 22, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 5th Street in reference to a harassment report. The victim stated that she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend via Facebook and text messages. Contact was made with the ex-boyfriend, and state charges of Harassment are being requested.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for September 21, 2021

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 16th, Pettis County Deputies took a report of illegal dumping in the 29000 block of Backbone Road. Pettis County Deputies took a report of noninjury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Charged With Trespassing, Property Damage

On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police were dispatched to Broadway Woods Express, 703 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a possible disturbance with weapons. Witnesses described that a male subject was yelling about people coming after him with a gun. A short time after this, officers received information about the suspect...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Overnight Shooting in Columbia Leaves Several Victims Injured

The Columbia Police Department is seeking information after finding several victims related to a report of shots being fired in the 10 block of N. Fifth Street overnight. Police responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:29 AM CDT early Saturday morning. After arriving on the scene officers found several victims who had sustained injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals for medical care. According to Columbia Police, their conditions are unknown at this time.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Mercury#Accident
KIX 105.7

Two Injured in Rear-end Collision in Johnson County

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2012 Honda, driven by 63-year-old Mary B. Minges of Warrensburg, was turning into the crossover at US 50 and NW 361, when an eastbound 2015 Mazda, driven by 34-year-old Justin A. Owen of Holden, overtook and struck the rear of the Honda. The Mazda traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road and came to rest on the right shoulder. The Honda came to rest in the median.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Pedestrian Killed in Jackson County

A Sugar Creek woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the roadway early Thursday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 37-year-old Ocalla V. Snyder of Sugar Creek was standing in the roadway around 12:30 a.m., when she was struck by an unknown westbound vehicle on Truman Road (Missouri 12), east of Stark Avenue (Blue Township).
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Holden Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Pleasant Hill, Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Tina M. Martin of Holden was the driver of an eastbound 2002 Harley Davidson on State Route VV, east of Lexington Road around 6 p.m., when the driver ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KIX 105.7

More Than 1,000 Pounds Of Grapes Taken From Liberty Church

Liberty police are investigating the theft of 1,500 pounds of grapes from a church. Pastor Michael Kern of Hosanna! Lutheran Church said the church traditionally picks the grapes after a service and converts it into communion wine for the rest of the year. Kern says the five rows of vines...
LIBERTY, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy